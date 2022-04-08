Real reason Ant McPartlin moved away from best friend Declan Donnelly Discover where the Saturday Night Takeaway stars live

Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are a formidable duo and are pretty inseparable, but did you know that they are no longer next-door neighbours?

The I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here presenters used to live in the same street, but they no longer have that luxury. They used to live in west London just three doors away from one another but when Ant broke up with his wife Lisa Armstrong, he relocated to south west London.

Ant gave up his five-bedroom marital home as part of their divorce settlement and he now lives with his current wife Anne-Marie Corbett at a beautiful £6million home in Wimbledon.

The couple have been granted planning permission to construct a swimming pool in the garden – how luxurious!

Dec has a beautiful home with his family

While we haven't seen any glimpses inside of Ant's pad, fans have been lucky enough to catch a look inside the house where Dec lives with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter, Isla.

The Limitless Win host reportedly purchased his seven-bedroom home in the leafy London district for £1.9million in 2006, but it is thought to have increased in value and is now worth £5million.

Dec's lounge is incredibly stylish with a neutral colour scheme and a pop of blue with some carefully chosen cushions on his plush sofa. A rectangular mirror hangs above the couch, while a glass table lamp sits on a table to one side.

Ant filmed from his former home during the pandemic

The presenter shared a look inside his amazing home gym during the coronavirus lockdown. The huge space has a black-and-white theme in honour of Dec's beloved Newcastle United football team, with framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging on the walls.

The star's outside space is very modern with a manicured grass area backing onto a paved pathway. White birch trees and a shaped bush sit in an elevated plant area behind him, while the surrounding wooden fence even has a built-in bench.

