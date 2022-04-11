Gary Lineker's ultra-plush London home where he's welcomed two refugees The football star resides in the UK

Gary Lineker, 62, has a beautiful home in the UK capital of London and he's opened his doors to not one but two refugees in recent times.

The BBC star first welcomed a refugee named Rasheed who is a law student studying in this country. Rasheed stayed for 20 days at Gary's home in 2021 and since then the star has announced plans to invite someone else to come and stay, although the exact details of this have not been announced. Take a look around his dreamy home…

WATCH: Gary Lineker shows off skills at home

Gary Lineker's kitchen

When cooking up a storm for presenter Piers Morgan, Gary unveiled his jaw-dropping kitchen. The star has a large stainless steel cooker and matching extractor hood. On either side, the built-in cupboards house glasses, cookbooks and plates, and there are also plenty of drawers for storage.

Gary likes to cook for celeb friends

The room also has a large marble island in the middle with a sunken sink and the flooring is a traditional herringbone style.

Gary Lineker's lounge

Back in 2020, Gary transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio while working from home. The bright blue sofa steals the show, but the room itself is also pretty impressive with very high ceilings and traditional wooden floors.

The football star has a statement sofa

A large chandelier hangs in the centre of the room and there are gold leaf-shaped lights on the far wall.

Gary has a huge TV

The star also has a very impressive televsion set which garnered a lot of attention from fans for being so large!

Gary Lineker's dining room

Statement lighting continues into Gary's dining room where there is a low-hanging light fitting, and the space has also been decorated with a large artwork.

The star has a stunning property

Gary Lineker's garden

Gary gave fans a glimpse into his garden via Instagram Stories revealing a spacious lawn area with towering trees. In one corner, there is a seating area marked by a curved green bush and a fire pit that sits in the middle, while a small wooden pergola has an additional seating area beneath it.

The garden is so impressive too

Gary has four sons, George, Harry, Tobias and Angus, who frequently stay over at his stunning home, but the star has no plans to welcome another woman there soon as he is happy being single after two failed marriages.

