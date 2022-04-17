Victoria and David Beckham's huge kitchen at £31m mansion needs its own ladder The famous family have the most epic kitchen

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham's family home is just as grand as you'd expect – but have you seen their kitchen?

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's modern Miami penthouse

The power couple's £31million abode, located in the exclusive Holland Park area of London, boasts immaculate modern appliances, sleek units and incredible floor-to-ceiling storage that professional chefs could only dream of – in fact, the shelves are so high that the kitchen even requires its own ladder!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham film inside stunning kitchen

Former Spice Girl singer Victoria previously delighted fans with a candid shot of the family's kitchen, showing herself climbing a sliding library ladder to reach up high.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's office inside grand family home has epic views – photo

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's grand £31million mansion is another world

The black metal ladder was fixed upon a matching rod for moving horizontally between each of the towering cupboards.

Victoria captioned it, "Domestic goddesses wear plastic pants! Sorting the kid's snacks before date night… Can't wait to see what you're wearing @davidbeckham #sexpants."

Victoria and David Beckham's kitchen has a library ladder

As for the rest of the space, it follows an olive green and cream colour scheme, with a duo of exposed wooden shelves with built-in LED lighting to showcase the kitchenware (currently bowls and glasses) on display. Black door knobs coordinate with the ladder.

A selection of photos shared before now have unveiled other areas of the room.

Victoria and David Beckham have an AGA cooker

When David cooked for the family, Victoria photographed him at the hob with a saucepan, showing that the kitchen is equipped with a traditional black AGA cooker, a Dualit toaster and a flatscreen TV mounted upon one wall. It's designed with stainless steel splashback panels on the walls, wooden floors and floor-length cream curtains as seen in the background.

There is a wooden island unit in the kitchen

Another image of Victoria showed a wooden island unit that sits in the middle of the room and is lined with black leather stools with wooden legs. There is a selection of bronze and silver saucepans hanging above it, which were visible when Victoria and her son Romeo shared a video on TikTok.

PHOTOS: 30 astounding celebrity kitchens: JLo, Amanda Holden, more

After Victoria and David moved into their family home with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, they are said to have spent an estimated £8million on renovation work.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.