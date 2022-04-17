Helen Skelton's home is seriously jaw-dropping: 8 best photos of star's posh pad The Inside the Superbrands host's family home is gorgeous

Helen Skelton lives in Yorkshire with her husband Richie Myler and their three children; Ernie, Louis and baby Elsie, who was born last December, and her stunning house is truly one of the most impressive celebrity homes we've ever seen.

The BBC Countryfile and Inside the Superbrands presenter has done an incredible job renovating the property since purchasing it in January 2020, turning into a forever family home. From her living room to her bathroom, not to mention her picturesque garden, Helen has unveiled almost every space with her fans on Instagram. If you're looking for home inspiration, look no further…

Helen Skelton's kitchen

Helen's kitchen features white walls, dark green cupboards, white marble worktops and coordinating splashback panels. Appliances include a black AGA oven and a metallic gold splashback which Helen credited to Meliora Bespoke Kitchens, who explained that the feature is "a lightly aged brass made by a metal sheet company." The design matches the fittings in the kitchen, including Helens' taps and plug sockets.

An additional image taken in the room showed a large island unit with a glass vase in the middle of the room, and two blush pink lampshades hanging overhead.

Helen Skelton's dining room

Helen's kitchen opens up onto her dining space. Like the rest of her property, it's built with high vaulted ceilings with black wooden panels, and industrial style lights with black wires and shell-inspired shades. Helen says that the sliding barn doors were a must, leading out to a stone patio and the garden.

Helen Skelton's living room

Helen previously shared a before and after image of her living room. The finished product features grand vaulted high ceilings with an exposed brick wall, glossy flooring and a traditional black log fireplace. "We were going to put polished plaster on the wall," Helen explained. "But when we chipped the plaster off, I loved the original stones even more. Then it all got a bit unsafe with chimney stacks and stuff so Tony took the wall down and put it back together. Kids love that we took the ceiling out as they can play basketball without hitting the lights."

Helen Skelton's bathroom

Helen also revealed the transformation of her bathroom with a before and after image. She opted for stone walls with a tin boat bath and bronze fittings. She also admitted to having taken off the shower head to prevent her young sons from making a mess: "And yes, I have unscrewed the shower head," she said. "I have two boys and a freshly polished plaster wall."

The sink unit in the room is designed with light green tiles, and a puddle basin. A ridged glass wall acts as a divider in the space.

Helen Skelton's son's bedroom

Helen's children haven't been forgotten when it came to designing the home, either. They are lucky enough to have their very own climbing wall in their bedroom, created with wooden handholds in keeping with the tree aesthetic, and black aerial rings.

Helen Skelton's garden

The presenter shared a stunning shot of herself cradling new baby Elsie as she enjoyed the spring sunshine in her gorgeous garden, complete with immaculately pruned hedges and a stone arch. She captioned the photo: "Garden days are good days. Grateful for patio chalks - the only thing the boys will spend more than five mins doing."

