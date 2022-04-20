10 things I want in Dunelm's huge 50% off spring event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dunelm is the one store I always rely on for a home spruce up, and really is there any better way to spend an afternoon than browsing the Dunelm near me for home inspiration and brilliant buys? I think not. And here's a little bit of juicy information for you - the online store has a huge 50% off event happening right now with Dunelm deals aplenty! Here are the best items in the Dunelm spring savings events...

1. Chic pink bedding

100% cotton double duvet and pillowcase set, was £34, now £23.80, Dunelm

This pretty pink bedding is 100% cotton, and includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases. Chic without being too girly.

2. A new lamp

Dalai Lamp, was £65, NOW £45.50, Dunelm

This chic neutral lamp taps into the trend for textured ceramics. It even comes in azure blue too, if neutrals aren't your colour scheme.

3. A stylish storage solution

Bromley Grey Storage Bench, was £159, now £111.30, Dunelm

This storage bench features three storage drawers ideal for neat space-saving, and comes complete with a bench style top for perching on.

4. A cute print

Good Vibes Only print, was £14, now £9.80, Dunelm

How cute is this print? Great for your home office or bedroom for a positive morning affirmation.

5. A new kettle

Ombre effect Kettle, was £45, now £31.50, Dunelm

Designed with a sleek pewter ombre finish, this 1.7 litre jug kettle has a rapid boil element and a cordless swivel base, for both left and right handed use. Designed with a removable water filter for ease of cleaning, this jug kettle features a handy removable lid.

6. An on-trend armchair

Boucle armchair, was £249, now £174.30, Dunelm

This boucle armchair is so on-trend, we need one in every room! Dreamy.

7. A totally tropical outdoor rug

Palm tree print outdoor rug, was £19-£105, NOW £15.30-£84, Dunelm

Not for your outdoor rug for your garden yet? Buy, stat as they sell out come summer - look at this tropical vibes beauty.

8. A weighted blanket

Weighted Blanket, was £30, now £21, Dunelm

This 5kg weighted blanket is like a hug in a throw - and is said to help you get a better night's sleep. Crafted from microfibre fabric and non-toxic glass beads, you'll wonder how you ever slept without one.

9. Colourful kitchen accessories

Cast Iron Casserole Dish, was £38, now £30.40, Dunelm

This cast iron casserole dish reminds us of a well known French brand, but for a fraction of the price. Also comes in cream - we'll take two.

10. Rattan dining chairs

Rattan Dining Chairs, from £169 now £84.50, Dunelm

These luxe-looking dining chairs are making our rattan-loving hearts soar.

