10 things I want in Dunelm's huge 50% off spring event

Carla Challis
Dunelm has a huge sale right now and you can get new lamps, rugs, and much more for less from Dunelm. Here are the best buys...
Dunelm is the one store I always rely on for a home spruce up, and really is there any better way to spend an afternoon than browsing the Dunelm near me for home inspiration and brilliant buys? I think not. And here's a little bit of juicy information for you - the online store has a huge 50% off event happening right now with Dunelm deals aplenty! Here are the best items in the Dunelm spring savings events...
1. Chic pink bedding
100% cotton double duvet and pillowcase set, was £34, now £23.80, Dunelm
This pretty pink bedding is 100% cotton, and includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases. Chic without being too girly.
2. A new lamp
Dalai Lamp, was £65, NOW £45.50, Dunelm
This chic neutral lamp taps into the trend for textured ceramics. It even comes in azure blue too, if neutrals aren't your colour scheme.
3. A stylish storage solution
Bromley Grey Storage Bench, was £159, now £111.30, Dunelm
This storage bench features three storage drawers ideal for neat space-saving, and comes complete with a bench style top for perching on.
4. A cute print
Good Vibes Only print, was £14, now £9.80, Dunelm
How cute is this print? Great for your home office or bedroom for a positive morning affirmation.
5. A new kettle
Ombre effect Kettle, was £45, now £31.50, Dunelm
Designed with a sleek pewter ombre finish, this 1.7 litre jug kettle has a rapid boil element and a cordless swivel base, for both left and right handed use. Designed with a removable water filter for ease of cleaning, this jug kettle features a handy removable lid.
6. An on-trend armchair
Boucle armchair, was £249, now £174.30, Dunelm
This boucle armchair is so on-trend, we need one in every room! Dreamy.
7. A totally tropical outdoor rug
Palm tree print outdoor rug, was £19-£105, NOW £15.30-£84, Dunelm
Not for your outdoor rug for your garden yet? Buy, stat as they sell out come summer - look at this tropical vibes beauty.
8. A weighted blanket
Weighted Blanket, was £30, now £21, Dunelm
This 5kg weighted blanket is like a hug in a throw - and is said to help you get a better night's sleep. Crafted from microfibre fabric and non-toxic glass beads, you'll wonder how you ever slept without one.
9. Colourful kitchen accessories
Cast Iron Casserole Dish, was £38, now £30.40, Dunelm
This cast iron casserole dish reminds us of a well known French brand, but for a fraction of the price. Also comes in cream - we'll take two.
10. Rattan dining chairs
Rattan Dining Chairs, from £169 now £84.50, Dunelm
These luxe-looking dining chairs are making our rattan-loving hearts soar.
