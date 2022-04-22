Gwen Stefani debuts regal home features – and we're obsessed The Voice star lives with her husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani lives with her husband Blake Shelton, and the Voice stars have two stunning homes, one in Oklahoma and another in Los Angeles. On Thursday, the singer wowed us with regal additions to one of her properties – a stunning floral couch and ornate dresser!

The star snapped a photo of a beautiful vase of peonies which were grown on their own ranch, and in turn, she revealed their pristine living space. The blooms were arranged on a chic glass coffee table and in the background, there was an ornate looking black dresser with floral gold detailing and also a statement floral sofa.

The couch is a duck egg blue hue with oversized pink flowers printed all over it. The perfect match for Gwen's fresh pink peonies!

Gwen has an eye for beautiful interiors

These gorgeous pieces of furniture wouldn't look out of place in a royal palace – in fact, both the Queen and Princess Anne have revealed similar floral sofas and armchairs inside their residences.

It's not the first time that we've been seriously impressed by the No Doubt star's statement interior design ideas as we were blown away by her bright bedroom when she unveiled it online in March.

The Queen is a fan of floral furniture

Gwen has an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room which has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print.

Princess Anne has a floral armchair at her private residence

There's a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls behind the bed. The couple's bedside tables look like works of art with a large sculpture light sitting on top of a black cabinet.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement about having a look inside their private bedroom. "That BED!!! I love it. Can you please show it again in slow-mo so I can get a better look?" asked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

