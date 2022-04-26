Kate Middleton's fave candle is on sale at Nordstrom - and it's the perfect home scent for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love keeping track of the best places to shop for Kate Middleton-inspired buys - and there are some royally tempting deals.

We found the Duchess' go-to Bobbi Brown lipstick on sale for less than $25, and we also spotted a very rare discount on her favorite scent in the Nordstrom price match.

Duchess Kate loves Jo Malone London's Orange Blossom candle so much that she had them lit inside Westminster Abbey for her April 2011 wedding.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Candle, was $70 now $59.50, Nordstrom

The candle, with orange blossom and water lily notes, is the perfect home scent for spring - and you can get it for 15% off.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne, was $75 now $63.75 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

If you love the scent as much as Kate does, you'll also be thrilled that Jo Malone Orange Blossom perfume is on sale at Macy's, reduced from $75 to $63.75.

Duchess Kate's wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, was decorated with Jo Malone Orange Blossom candles

Take note: the special Friends and Family sale discount code also applies to select items across all Macy’s categories, from furniture and kitchenware to jewelry and handbags, for up to an EXTRA 30% off. That includes clearance items, too!

So grab a Kate-approved candle for your home, or browse the whole sale for everything you need for spring.

