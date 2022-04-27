Way Day 2022 is here! Shop the 8 best home deals in Wayfair's biggest sale of the year

Karen Silas
Shop Way Day 2022 to get best Wayfair home deals of the year: furniture, lighting, decor, garden buys and more!
Yes, it's that time of year again... Way Day 2022 - Wayfair’s biggest home sale - is here!
From 27 April until midnight 28 April you'll be able to score the year's best offers and discounts, from furniture to decor.
So if you're looking to upgrade your home for spring, be sure to checkout the best Way Day 2022 deals.
There are A LOT of bargains to sort through, so we're making it easier for you with our edit of the best Wayfair deals on home buys.
You'll find huge discounts across the site, with some great deals in Home decor, Bedding, Kitchenware and more.
Are you in the US? Don’t worry – you can shop amazing Wayfair deals on the American site including closeout discounts at up to 80% off.
The clock is ticking... so get shopping!
Shop the best Wayfair Wayday 2022 deals now:
Sorella Sunburst Accent Mirror in Gold, was £116.99 now £82.99, Wayfair
Jessica Library Bookcase, was £243.99 now £112.99, Wayfair
Gaubert Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions, was £229.99 now £174.99, Wayfair
Earin Upholstered Platform Bed, was £319.99 now £217.99, Wayfair
Tethys Storage Bench, was £203.99 now £145.99, Wayfair
Tufted Tub Chair, was £135.99 now £99.99, Wayfair
Memory Open Coil Mattress, was £162.99 now £123.99, Wayfair
Aabid 2.5m Cantilever Parasol, was £319.99 now £249.99, Wayfair
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.