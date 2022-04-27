Way Day 2022 is here! Shop the 8 best home deals in Wayfair's biggest sale of the year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Yes, it's that time of year again... Way Day 2022 - Wayfair’s biggest home sale - is here!

From 27 April until midnight 28 April you'll be able to score the year's best offers and discounts, from furniture to decor.

So if you're looking to upgrade your home for spring, be sure to checkout the best Way Day 2022 deals.

There are A LOT of bargains to sort through, so we're making it easier for you with our edit of the best Wayfair deals on home buys.

You'll find huge discounts across the site, with some great deals in Home decor, Bedding, Kitchenware and more.

Are you in the US? Don’t worry – you can shop amazing Wayfair deals on the American site including closeout discounts at up to 80% off.

The clock is ticking... so get shopping!

Shop the best Wayfair Wayday 2022 deals now:

Sorella Sunburst Accent Mirror in Gold, was £116.99 now £82.99, Wayfair

Jessica Library Bookcase, was £243.99 now £112.99, Wayfair

Gaubert Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions, was £229.99 now £174.99, Wayfair

Earin Upholstered Platform Bed, was £319.99 now £217.99, Wayfair

Tethys Storage Bench, was £203.99 now £145.99, Wayfair

Tufted Tub Chair, was £135.99 now £99.99, Wayfair

Memory Open Coil Mattress, was £162.99 now £123.99, Wayfair

Aabid 2.5m Cantilever Parasol, was £319.99 now £249.99, Wayfair

