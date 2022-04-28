The £15 Amazon gadget to help slash your energy bills

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The cost of living crisis is full swing with food prices creeping up, petrol prices at a mammoth high and energy bills off the charts, so it's not surprising many households are looking for ways to keep costs down.

Could this £15 Amazon buy be your best solution for cutting your energy bills?

WATCH: Martin Lewis unveils super cool gadget

It has been widely reported that devices left plugged in or even on standby are draining energy and costing us money when we aren't even using them. Instead of running around your house each evening flipping off the switches, there's a smart solution.

Get your appliances to switch off when not in use

Amazon's genius smart plug works with Alexa and allows you to control your power supply by voice. It works with any electrical socket that exists in your home already, and it will give you the ability to turn off, on and schedule appliances like your coffee machine or kettle and even things like lamps and phone chargers.

You can be so specific that you can even create a morning routine or a weekly occurrence, getting the plug to turn off and on when you wish. This means that your appliances won't be eating up electricity when they aren't in use anymore.

Smart plug, £15, Amazon

How else can smart tech reduce your energy bills?

If you invest in smart heating, you can control your radiators via your phone preventing that awful situation when you leave the house and realise you've left the heating on!

Thermostat mini, £119, Hive

Solar panels are now free from VAT thanks to a new government initiative, making them a more attractive addition to your home. On average you can expect to pay in the region of £4,000+ for solar panels to be added to your property, but over time you will reap the rewards of this and save big on your energy bills.

While having them installed must be done by a professional, the panels themselves are becoming more readily available in ordinary places like Amazon and Screwfix.

