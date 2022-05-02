Prince Charles' revolutionary changes since taking control of the Queen's estate The Prince of Wales is in charge of Sandringham

Prince Charles took over the management of the Queen's Norfolk home Sandringham in 2017, and since then he has made some landmark changes. With very ambitious plans to turn the estate fully organic in the coming years, the royal has spearheaded new projects to change the way things are run.

MORE: The Queen's Jubilee plans confirmed - full details

The Prince of Wales has implemented sustainable processes over the past five years and speaking to Country Life, Charles outlined the ethos behind his grand plans: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William shows off the grounds of Sandringham

Changes on the huge estate include creating wildlife corridors, installing bird boxes, and using organic fertiliser. There are a few crops which still cannot be harvested organically, but there are provisions in place to work towards it.

In the same interview, the Prince also went on to explain that his passion stemmed from the fact that he has been managing the land around Highgrove in a similar fashion since the 1980s.

Prince Charles feels passionately about making Sandringham fully organic

Although the changes have taken place once Prince Charles has taken the reigns of the management, we know that his mother Her Majesty the Queen is also passionate about the environment. The Queen has even banned all plastic bottles and straws from all of her homes, in a bid to be more eco-friendly.

GALLERY: The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the royal family

MORE: Will Prince Charles ever live at Buckingham Palace?

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "Across the organisation, the Royal Household is committed to reducing its environmental impact. As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics. At all levels, there's a strong desire to tackle this issue."

The Queen has been inspired by David Attenborough to cut unnecessary plastic

The royal family usually spend Christmas at the Sandringham Estate, although the Queen decided to stay at Windsor Castle last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

REVEALED: How eco are royal homes? Prince Charles, Prince Harry and more

The grounds are also home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second home, Anmer Hall, which is where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have stayed for much of the pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.