Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rarely seen rooms inside £11m home could rival a palace The Sussexes relocated to Montecito in 2020

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their jaw-dropping £11million mansion in Montecito, royal fans have seen glimpses of the interiors thanks to virtual appearances, and now unearthed photos offer up an unprecedented look inside.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's villa home, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events. The original listing, which includes images from before the royal couple moved in, reveals more of their home than ever before.

One of the images showcases the epic games room with authentic stone walls, a billiards table and a wooden bar complete with bar stools.

The party continues into the wine cellar which features enough space for hundreds of bottles of vino.

There is also a library/snug room which has fitted cabinets, wooden beams on the ceiling, and cosy furniture.

The family's open-plan cooking space has two islands for food preparation and there's a hanging pots and pans display – a feature that we've seen in many royal homes before.

The traditional dining area looks incredibly regal with a grand chandelier, stone fireplace and large patterned rug.

Outside, the listing reveals a courtyard area for parking, which we have seen glimpses of already outside of the couple's downstairs windows. One of the property's highlights is most certainly the pool, which in these images is shown surrounded by sun loungers and sun umbrellas – making it the perfect place to relax in the sunshine.

The exterior of the house lives up to its chateau name and features climbing foliage and traditional rustic shutters. It's postcard worthy!

While it is already clear that the Sussexes have put their own stamp on the interiors, updating the rooms since these pictures were taken, it is eye-opening to see the epic spaces that they are working with.

