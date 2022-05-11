Why Princess Eugenie could lose out on new royal home The royal currently lives at Frogmore Cottage

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie currently resides at Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby August, but rumours suggest they had hopes of moving into Adelaide Cottage instead. However, as Prince William and Kate Middleton also have their sights set on the property, Prince Andrew's daughter could lose out.

There is no hard and fast rule for how royal residences are delegated but with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge being so close in the line of succession, it is likely their preferences will be paramount.

There's also another reason why Eugenie could be vetoed from living at the cottage, and that's because it may be more generally speaking better suited to the Cambridges.

The Express spoke to an interiors therapist to get the lowdown on why the property could suit one couple or the other. She concluded that the home could be a money pit for the royals and considering the Cambridges will be likely to accede to the throne, they will have enough funds for the upkeep of the home.

Frogmore House was a property rumoured for the Cambridges

We can see why both parties would have their eye on the beautiful historic residence as it's just a short walk away from the Queen's private apartments at Windsor Castle making it handy for visits to the monarch.

If Prince and William do relocate, they wouldn't even need to redecorate before they move in with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the place was renovated in 2015.

Princess Eugenie currently lives here

Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House are also possible locations considered for the Cambridges' new home in the countryside.

Reports of the family's relocation hopes were first revealed back last year, but their plans are said to be "progressing rapidly" as they are keen to give their children as normal childhoods as possible before the couple accedes to the throne. Watch this space!

