Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley's off-screen luxury home feature

Gogglebox favourites Dave and Shirley Griffiths show off their cosy living room each week when they appear on the hit channel 4 show. While fans get a glimpse into their pastel-perfect kitchen, what you may not have seen is the couple's plush skylights.

In a photograph posted to their official Instagram account, which boasts 154,000 followers, the stars inadvertently revealed this swanky feature.

Their smiling selfie was to encourage fans to watch Gogglebox and it read: "Happy #gogglebox Friday everyone see you later on #channel4television hope you enjoy xxx."

Dave and Shirley have a skylight in their kitchen-diner

In the background of the shot, their window in the roof could be admired. This feature is one commonly found in extensions and loft conversions but it floods their beautiful kitchen-diner with light.

To the side of the glass feature, there are two lights meaning the space can be illuminated perfectly after sundown.

The stars have a cute home in Wales

The snap also revealed a rustic bookcase behind the couple and the white piece of furniture has been filled with ornaments, including a wooden sign which reads: "home."

The couple, who have been married for over 45 years, live in Caerphilly, Wales and they share their cosy abode with their pet dogs Rupert and Bleu.

Their outdoor space follows the theme of the rest of their home, small on size but big on style. Dave and Shirley have two storage boxes which have been decorated with planter and a corner of blue patio furniture can be seen.

Dave wasn't happy with his artifical grass

The couple have a small patch of artificial grass well as a patio, making the most of their space.

Dave revealed he wasn't very pleased with the fake grass though, and he let rip online. "@tesco can you explain why 5 rolls of artificial grass bought at your caerphilly store all from the same box have a distinct colour difference, really annoyed await your explanation," he wrote.

