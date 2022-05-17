The Chase host Bradley Walsh's £2.5m home features his very own man cave – see inside It even has a sauna, gym, and outdoor swimming pool

Bradley Walsh recently admitted that he will always worry about money, saying it was a "working class thing" in a revealing appearance on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

However, The Chase star has little to worry about, as he is worth over £20million and owns a £2.5million home along with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney.

The family reportedly live in a £2.5million barn conversion property in Epping, Essex, complete with five bedrooms, a sauna, gym and outdoor swimming pool. And while Bradley has avoided sharing photos from his home on social media, we have been given a couple of glimpses inside when he made appearances on This Morning during the coronavirus lockdown.

Bradley Walsh shared a look inside his shed on This Morning

In his first appearance on the show, Bradley and Barney pranked Holly Willoughby while sat in a shed in the grounds of their house. The surprising setup saw the father-son duo sat on a pair of beige armchairs within the cluttered shed, with a drum kit and a Christmas reindeer model visible behind them.

Like many of us, Bradley uses the shed to store everything from gardening tools to old tins of paint and Christmas decorations. But giving a nod to his successful career, the 60-year-old has a poster advertising one of his live shows at the London Palladium hanging on one wall.

Bradley also shared another rare look inside his home on the ITV show

We got another peek inside the property when Bradley joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to celebrate his 60th birthday in June. The quiz show host sat in an area with white walls and three wooden doors leading to other rooms of the house. A pine bookcase was positioned next to the wall behind him, and a selection of framed photos and ornaments could be seen on top.

The luxury barn conversion is no doubt a big change to what Bradley was used to growing up, as he previously told The Telegraph he had a modest childhood living in a council house. "I was born in Watford, and grew up in a council house," Bradley said. "My mother was a single parent, who had to struggle hard to make ends meet. At one point she was holding down three different jobs. It was a happy childhood, but we certainly didn't have a great deal of money."

