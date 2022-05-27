Holly Willoughby would love this Jubilee mug collection - here's why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby rarely shares photos from her £3million home in southwest London, but when she does, there seems to be a recurring theme: Emma Bridgewater designs.

A fan of the British homeware brand, the TV star has been shopping at Emma Bridgewater for over five years, and now that the new Jubilee mug collection has dropped, we're almost certain the self-confessed royal fan will be shopping it.

Full of colourful and royal-themed pieces, prices start from £17 but we'd recommend acting fast – a number of the mugs have already sold out completely!

Personalised Platinum Jubilee Small Mug, from £17, Emma Bridgewater

Almost all of Holly Willoughby's kitchenware is from Emma Bridgewater

Owning a number of pieces from the label, Holly first shared a photo of a mug with the word 'Granny' on from the polka dot collection in 2017. She captioned the post, "Errmm?..."

At Christmas time, she also invested in a festive mug from Emma Bridgewater, with her name 'Holly' on the front. Proving our point even further, plates, bowls and serving dishes from the label make up almost all of Holly's kitchenware.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee God Save The Queen Mug, £17, Emma Bridgewater

Holly Willoughby is a huge fan of the British Royal Family

Holly recently filmed a special episode of This Morning at Buckingham Palace

A huge fan of the British Royal Family, Holly recently headed to Buckingham Palace alongside Philip Schofield to host a one-off special in honour of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Making the announcement prior to broadcasting, the mum-of-three couldn't help but gush over the news:

"I have been very lucky to have been a part of many 'firsts' on This Morning," she said, "but to present live from Her Majesty's home during such a special year for her is a dream come true. I cannot wait to have a look around!"

The TV star is a major fan of Duchess Kate

As well as being a fan of the Queen, Holly has previously mentioned just how much she admires the Duchess of Cambridge.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Holly explained: "Kate [Middleton] would be my number one dream dinner party guest. I am a weird stalker. She is living the princess dream; she is just a normal girl who fell in love so I have got lots of questions for her."

