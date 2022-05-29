Stacey Solomon's DIY ice cream kit is genius for the heatwave - and it's only £39

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon is full of ideas on how to keep her four children Leighton, Zachary, Rex and baby Rose entertained - and her latest video proves she really is the queen of DIY.

The Loose Women star delighted fans with a playful video of her and fiancé Joe Swash enjoying a fun family activity on Saturday. Stacey's sister Jemma hosted a joint birthday party for her children, and sourced a seriously exciting ice-cream rolls DIY kit for the children to enjoy.

It wasn't long before Stacey and Joe got stuck in, however, taking to the Pan-n-Ice station to whip up their own ice cream rolls.

"Me and Joe are the biggest kids here. Jemma found a little business who let the kids make their own ice creams out of any ingredient they love. So me and Joe are having an ice cream off," she penned on her Instagram story.

Stacey showed off her homemade ice cream rolls

"Look at my rolls though. Joe thinks he won, I think he needs some glasses tbh," the mother-of-four added.

Stacey's genius DIY ice cream kit is the perfect activity for hot summer days in the garden - and it's only £39.99 on Amazon. The fun kit comes with an ice roll plate, two spatulas, an instruction manual, recipe book and a free Pan-n-Ice voucher which you can take to any of the brand's parlours in return for a free ice cream.

Easy to use, all you have to do is freeze the plate in your freezer at home, then pour on Pan-n-Ice's ice cream mix, add in your favourite sweet treats (Oreos, Nutella, fruit etc), roll your ice cream and you're good to go!

Fun for the whole family, it's a great way to keep the kids entertained throughout the summer holidays, and you'll be thanking your lucky stars during heatwave weather.

Pan-n-Ice Ice Cream Roll Maker, £39.99, Amazon

Back in February, Pan-n-Ice shared the sweetest photo of Holly Willoughby and her daughter Belle using the event pan to create a delicious batch of ice cream at home. Stocked with all kinds of chocolatey treats, the pair had Reese's Pieces, sweet sauces and Nutella bars ready to mix in.

If it's good enough for Holly and Stacey, it's going straight in our basket!

