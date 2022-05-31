David and Victoria Beckham's secret pool at £6.2 million Cotswolds home you rarely see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David and Victoria Beckham own quite the inventory of mesmerising homes across the globe. One of which is their incredible home in the Cotswolds – a £6.2 million converted farmhouse where the couple like to relax with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The house has many magnificent features, including a tennis court which has since been converted into a football pitch for Romeo and David to practice on, a sauna and steam room and much more.

Youngest Beckham son Cruz took to social media to show off one of the house's most overlooked yet unique additions – an outdoor plunge pool. The teenager and budding singer took the opportunity to cool down in the wooden tub during the summer, posting evidence of his swimming session with fans on Instagram.

The pool is positioned on the lawn at the country barn conversion, with the family's traditional Estonian sauna visible in the background. Cruz posed in a simple black pair of swimming trunks as he allowed fans a glimpse of the special farmhouse feature, which is one of many luxury facilities situated on the family's exquisite property.

Cruz showed off his family's outdoor plunge pool

The impressive garden is also home to a large traditional outdoor pool which boasts colourful blue tiles inside, while the surrounding area is designed with concrete flooring, large flower beds and a brick wall with a wooden gate.

Romeo and Mia enjoyed a swim in the traditional swimming pool

Football player Romeo previously shared a never-before-seen glimpse into the decadent outdoor space as he posed for a photo with his model girlfriend Mia Regan which was subsequently shared with fans online. The couple looked ultra-loved up in the wholesome snap as they enjoyed some much-needed downtime at the country retreat.

The Beckhams are clearly a family of water babies – which is hardly surprising considering their sporty backgrounds. Last summer, Victoria posed with daughter Harper for a sweet mother-daughter poolside snap as they smiled for the camera. Fans adored the post, which was captured in one of the family's many stunning pools from their array of transatlantic mansions.

