Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz don't live in their $11m mansion anymore The newlyweds are searching for a new house

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot on 9 April but the it-couple are no longer residing at their starter home as they sold their $11million Beverly Hills property in March ahead of their nuptials.

GALLERY: Inside Victoria and David Beckham's $24million Miami apartment

The Daily Mail has reported that Brooklyn and Nicola are in fact staying at Nicola's bachelorette apartment in Los Angeles where she lived prior to moving in with Brooklyn in the first place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's baby hint revealed

While we're sure this temporary set-up isn't ideal for the couple, they have their sights set on bigger and better things. With the money from their house sale, the pair are on a mission to find the perfect marital home together.

Miami is a hotly rumoured location because it will be close to where both of their families have homes. The Beckhams have a jaw-dropping $24million penthouse inside the One Thousand Museum building, while Nicola's parents' own a £$103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach. The amazing property is where the couple got married and it's a one hour drive to Miami.

The couple sold their starter home earlier this year

Another potential place for the couple to lay down roots is in the UK capital of London. Brooklyn and Nicola flew across the pond in May on a "work trip" which sparked rumours that they could well be house hunting in England too.

MORE: See inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds country retreat

STORY: Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz sell megamansion

Having a base in Los Angeles where Nicola often works is another potential on the cards for the couple.

Perhaps Brooklyn will follow in his parents' footsteps and have an international property portfolio which will suit his jet-set lifestyle and allow him to seamlessly move for work and family commitments.

Brooklyn previously told HELLO! that he hadn't struggled with his relocation to the US and moving away from his family, explaining: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

Wherever the happy couple end up, we can't wait to see the interiors!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.