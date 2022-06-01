Princess Eugenie's new super secretive Portugal home revealed The Queen's granddaughter is relocating her family

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their son August are set to divide their time between London and Portugal thanks to Jack's latest business contract, and their sun-soaked base is like nothing you've ever seen before…

As reported by The Telegraph the family have moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie recalls the moment she introduced baby August to Prince Philip

The publication cited: "Mr Brookbank is understood to be working on marketing, sales and promotion" and they also revealed that prices at the sought-after development will start from a staggering £3.6million.

Where the couple will be located is right on the beachfront so their new home will have incredible vistas of the sand and sea.

The beachside location is seriously stunning

Judging by the past developments of Mike Meldman's business, Discovery Land Company, we can only imagine how jaw-dropping the residences will be.

Volume 12 of the company's own magazine explains the new project and the benefits of the stunning location.

"This stretch of European coast is indeed pristine – and it will remain precisely this way," the article reads. There are strict regulations to protect the area and ensure the place remains as private as possible.

As for how the homes will look, the "architectural aesthetic reflects a modern interpretation of the regional style, with farmhouse influences and porches and rooftop terraces that encourage outdoor living".

As well as the beach, the location will provide a wealth of other pastimes for the family with gold, horseback riding and yoga on the agenda.

Princess Eugenie has vacated Frogmore Cottage

The Telegraph report also reveals that it is believed the family will have Nottingham Cottage as their UK base, no longer living at Frogmore Cottage, the home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just renewed the lease on.

This suggests that the Sussexes could be spending more time in the UK, but watch this space!

