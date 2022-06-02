The heartache behind Princess Eugenie's sudden family upheaval The royals will split their time between the UK and Portugal

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are now going to be splitting their time between London and Portugal thanks to Jack's new business venture abroad, but there's a heartbreaking story behind the project.

As reported by The Telegraph, the family have moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

But their own magazine explains how the business opportunity actually came about: "CostaTerra came to be part of the Discovery portfolio after a nearly 20-year search for an appropriate project in Europe. The project was initially undertaken by a Portuguese family, but after their patriarch's passing, they decided to sell. The family's permitted plans called for a golf course, 350 homes, and a hotel."

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from a staggering £3.6million.

Eugenie, Jack and baby August will have a base in Portugal

As for how the homes will look, the "architectural aesthetic reflects a modern interpretation of the regional style, with farmhouse influences and porches and rooftop terraces that encourage outdoor living," according to the same article.

It sounds like an idyllic place for Eugenie and Jack to raise their son August and there are activities like golf, horseback riding and yoga on the agenda.

Their UK home will be within the grounds of Kensington Palace

The Telegraph report also reveals that it is believed the family will have Nottingham Cottage as their UK base, no longer living at Frogmore Cottage, the home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just renewed the lease on.

Nott Cott, as it’s affectionately known is one of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate, it has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden.

