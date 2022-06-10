Britney Spears' $7.4million home was perfect venue for fairytale wedding – see inside The singer hosted star-studded nuptials in her back garden

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday at the singer's beautiful home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of guests including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Madonna.

The couple constructed a marquee in the grounds of the home in a bid to keep their nuptials private, however, drama ensued when Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander – who she was married to for 55 hours back in 2004 – tried to crash the wedding.

Security issues aside, it is little surprise Britney and Sam chose to marry at home. The mother-of-two bought her $7.4million estate in 2015, and it is designed to emulate an Italian-style villa complete with 13,300 square feet of space, five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and 20 sprawling acres of private land.

Britney Spears' living room

Britney's living room is designed with marbled floor, huge pillars and 35-foot high ceilings with tall windows. She shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend Sam Asghari at Christmas time, showing that they had decorated with an enormous tree.

Another look at the living room in a past video revealed that there are two separate seating areas with cream sofas.

Britney Spears' office

Britney shared a video of her boyfriend in what appeared to be a home office/library. It is designed with wooden walls and bookshelves, and an open log fireplace with a wrought-iron cover.

Britney Spears' home gym

Britney has her very own home gym, where she often records workout tutorials. It has grey walls and flooring, and Britney has added a personal touch with blue LED string lights framing the mirrors and each wall.

Britney Spears' mezzanine

Britney's home has a large mezzanine level with a wrought-iron black bannister. She has added a floral rug to the wooden floor.

Britney Spears' entrance hall

Downstairs, guests are welcomed to the home via tall glass doors with wrought-iron frames, in keeping with the rest of the home.

Britney Spears' dressing room

Britney has a private dressing room fitted with cream wardrobes and cupboards, and mirrors spanning every wall.

Britney Spears' garden

Outside, Britney has an enormous infinity pool, boasting views over the incredible Hollywood skyline.

Britney Spears' bedroom

One of the most private areas of Britney's home is her bedroom, but she has previously shared a rare video in the space. It showed cream carpets and a four-poster wooden bed, as well as a seating area with a light green sofa, matching Britney's curtains.

