Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's epic games room inside Montecito home

It's been two whole years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their gorgeous mansion in Montecito and royal fans have enjoyed seeing glimpses inside ever since.

SEE: Meghan Markle's former homes are nothing like her house with Prince Harry

As well as a breathtaking outdoor pool, a chic home office and a cosy cinema room, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a very impressive games room inside their £11million home – and it's seriously epic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release image of Lilibet taken at UK home

Their home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock and it used to be listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events. The original listing, which includes images from before the royal couple moved in, reveal the amazing recreational space.

It appears to be located in an underground room with no windows and the stone walls, wooden beams and dim lights add to the atmosphere. There's a large billiards table, a jukebox and two retro arcade games. The space also includes its own bar complete with leather bar stools – did somebody say it's time to party?

The couple have a cool games room / Image: Giggster

While it's unknown if the couple have changed the space since taking over the property, but if they have kept it, we're sure it's an ideal space for entertaining their A-list pals.

Another amazing space in their private home is a massive wine cellar which has enough space for hundreds and hundreds of bottles of vino. We predict an afterparty in here!

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut stylish garden furniture – shop the look

TOUR: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

The children aren't left out when it comes to things to do at home though as it has been reported that their stateside home has a huge playpark.

Check out their wine cellar / Image: Giggster

Photographs taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market show that he has every type of play equipment you could possibly think of: two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.