Get Mrs Hinch's beloved Flash Powermop for 31% off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If your house is spotless – and if you’re a fan of cleaning queen Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – then we have some exciting news.

RELATED: 23 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

One of the Internet sensation's top cleaning hacks – the Flash Powermop – is currently up for grabs with a 31% discount at Amazon, where it has thousands of five-star reviews. It's a fantastic price for the nifty cleaning tool on Amazon. And Sophie isn't the only star to love the brand - Ruth Langsford, Scarlett Moffat and Nadia Sawalha are also big fans.

Flash Powermop starter kit, was £32 now £22, Amazon

Mrs Hinch would surely give the versatile all-in-one mop, which has an inbuilt spray for easy cleaning and claims to clean two times faster than a regular mop and bucket, top marks too. She filed some impressive before and after shots of the mop in action when she first tried it and gave her verdict to her then 3.1 million followers.

In the Amazon deal you get everything you need to get you started, including the device, assembly instructions, ten absorbing pads and cleaning solution. But hurry if you want to grab one, once stock runs out, the price will return to the RRP of £32

MORE: Mrs Hinch loves this genius Shark steam mop – and it's on sale for 41% less

RELATED: 10 multi-purpose kitchen gadgets you’ll find on Amazon & wonder how you ever lived without

"I really love this mop guys," she told them. "They are selling out really quickly in shops which doesn't surprise me at all.

"They are battery operated and if you actually use the rubber handle to either balance them or hang them up, they stay in place.

"I like how quick and easy this mop is to use with the ready-made solution which shifts dirt really well and also smells amazing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch reveals her latest amazing cleaning purchase

She added, referencing the free recycling programme Terracycle.com: "The pads can be recycled using the TerraCycle scheme - which I'm really happy about."

If you have a bit more cash to invest in a mop, you'll be interested to know about this deal too - Mrs Hinch's favourite Shark steam mop is currently at it's lowest ever price on Amazon - a whopping 41% off!

Shark Deluxe Steam Mop, was £149.99 now £89, Amazon

Reduced from £149 to £89, this automatic gadget eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch unveils the cleaning item you didn't know you need

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit Newsletter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page. This article has been updated with amended price details.