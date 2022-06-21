Shop the 16 best patio decor items for summer and beyond

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s nothing quite like kicking back and relaxing after a long day or enjoying your well-deserved weekends off on a gorgeous patio. If you’ve been planning to create your dream patio or upgrade your current one with new furniture and decor, you’ll be more than delighted with these must-have pieces we’ve found to add character and shine to your special space.

Shop some of our favorite finds from Wayfair, Walmart, Anthropologie, and more below:

Highland Dunes Valparaiso Folding Adirondack Chair, $105.99, Wayfair

You can’t have a patio without some quality chairs that have character and are just plain nice to look at. This folding chair from Wayfair is in the classic and coveted Adirondack style.

Mainstays Albany Lane 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, was $149.98 now $127, Walmart

Available in a variety of colors, including red, black, and beige, this 6-piece outdoor patio dining set is incredibly affordable, modern, and low-key chic.

Yangming 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set, was $219 now $165.99, Walmart

Made from a strong steel frame with waterproof PE rattan wicker, this comfortable little patio set is perfect for lounging on those cool nights as summer turns to fall. Plus, it's all lightweight enough to move under an awning if you don't want to get wet.

YITAHOME 5 Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table Chair Set, was $966.22 now $603.89, Walmart

This beautiful wicker set is perfect for striking a Bohemian chic aesthetic on your patio. The ergonomic rattan chairs perfectly fit your spine while the sturdy table gives you the choice of adding an umbrella.

Wrought Studio Gray Virginio Metal 4-Person Seating Group, $189.99, Wayfair

This Wrought Studio Seating Group offers a different take on traditional patio seating sets. With two individual chairs and a loveseat, it seats four people comfortably.

Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Sectional with Cushions, was $909.99 now $750, Wayfair

Comfort and style combine beautifully in this Sol 72 Outdoor Sectional. Featuring trendy colors like light blue, cream, and dark gray, it will be a thoroughly modern and luxe look for your patio.

Cotswald Polyethylene (PE) Wicker 5-Person Seating Group with Cushions, was $799.99 now $589.99, Wayfair

This beautiful sectional features four pieces and a center table so you can relax with friends and enjoy an evening catching up on the patio.

White Aluminum Outdoor Armchair, was $1,475 now $1,032, Outer

Bit of a splurge, this White Aluminum Outdoor Armchair is perfect if you’re going for a more luxurious look for your patio. Anyway, you deserve the very best.

Patio decor & more unique items to elevate your space

Charcoal Ceramic Bell Jar Planter, $26, Anthropologie

Add eye-catching decor to your patio with this Ceramic Bell Jar Planter (measuring 7”) in a trendy charcoal hue.

Remy Ceramic Footed Planter, was $34 now $24.95, Anthropologie

You can never have too many options for patio planters. This one comes in a deep dusty rose hue that will complement a variety of furniture.

Earth Fired Clay Natural Curve Pots + Saucers, 3 Sizes Set, $68, Anthropologie

This earth-toned clay pot planter with matching saucer lends a more natural look to a patio, especially if you’re the type to appreciate rustic style.

Handwoven Haven Indoor/Outdoor Rug, starting at $48, Anthropologie

Rugs aren’t for every patio decorator, but they can add a bit of flash and a pop of color. This muted blue outdoor rug has a floral and aviary theme that will fit nicely on a patio or in a garden.

Solar Powered Integrated LED Outdoor Lantern (Set of 2), was $39.99 now $29.82, Wayfair

Patio lights are always a must, and this set of two solar powered lanterns feature a floral and dragonfly pattern that will delight every time you look at them.

Copper Low Voltage Solar Powered LED Pathway Light (Set of 8), was $99.99 now $45.07, Wayfair

Add more stunning light decor to your patio with these Solar Powered LED Pathway Lights that can be placed anywhere you wish.

TACKLIFE Outdoor Heating, Propane Fire Pit Table, was $329.99 now $189.99, Walmart

If you’re the type who loves or has always wanted a fire pit, this option from Walmart is conveniently compact, space-saving, and modern-looking.

Atene 120'' Lighted Cantilever Umbrella, was $174.99 now $131.99, Wayfair

Perfect for those fall days when the sun is playing hard to get, this patio umbrella is easy to open or close depending on the skies above. The polyester canopy offers UV protection of 50+ and the metal pole's cantilever system keeps it out of the way so you can converse with guests across the patio.

