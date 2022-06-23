This expandable garden hose will change your life - and it's 35% off for a limited time on Amazon

Karen Silas
This expandable garden hose is an Amazon top seller and is currently on sale
Summer 2022 is finally in full swing! And if you're like us, you may be still sprucing up your garden or patio for the months ahead, with a new BBQ, outdoor rug, fairy lights or even a garden igloo.
But you'll also need some more practical must-haves to really make the best of your outdoor space. And if you’re in the market for a garden hose, we found one in the Amazon garden lightning deals that's an absolute game changer!
Amazon's snake-like expandable garden hose, which includes a special spray nozzle with eight different settings, was originally £26.29 but costs £16.98 - that's 35% off - on Thursday, 23 June only while supplies last. And they're selling fast.
Expandable Garden Hose with wall holder and bag, also in blue, was £26.29, now £16.98, Amazon
You can forget about heavy, tangled hoses – this lightweight but durable garden hose has a 100ft reach but when empty retracts to become three times shorter for easy storage. It even comes with a wall holder AND a storage bag so it's easy to put away and carry.
Shoppers who've bought the garden hose, which is discounted in black or blue, are loving it. It has earned over 1,000 five-star ratings.
"OMG really pleased with this, especially for the price," said one reviewer. "It's lightweight, folds up into a little bag when you aren't using it or you can loop it around your tap as it's not heavy at all. It looks small to start with but expands to a decent length when it fills with water. I really like the on/off function as it doesn't drip everywhere like a conventional hose with the trigger. Super pleased!"
"I was very pleased with this hose," said another fan. "I found my old traditional hose very heavy and cumbersome as I have arthritis. This was so much easier to use."
A third reviewer called the expandable hose "excellent". "This hose pipe has been fantastic, I don't know what else to say except that it's far better than the rigid ones which I have gone through at least 4 reels in the last couple of years, this one I have had for 12 months and so far it's been brilliant."
So if you’re looking for a hose for not just your garden but also patios and terraces, where you may have a large surface space but not much room to organise your garden tools, this is the one for you.
