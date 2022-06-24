Sir Elton John's vast property portfolio spans from Windsor to Venice – photos The Rocket Man singer owns several homes around the world

Sir Elton John is known for his love of maximalism, and that extends to real estate. The Rocket Man singer, who is back in the UK to continue his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, has several properties around the world, including two neighbouring mansions worth over $15million in Beverly Hills, and a holiday home in the south of France that has hosted everyone from the Beckhams to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Take a look inside Sir Elton's impressive property portfolio…

WATCH: Elton John films inside £5million luxury home

Sir Elton John's lavish Windsor home

The musician bought his Windsor estate, Woodside, for £400,000 following the success of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album. Sir Elton has opted for traditional décor throughout the home, after carrying out extensive renovations of the "kitsch" property in the 1980s.

Sir Elton bought his Windsor home for £400,000

"When I came out of rehab ten years ago, I realised that life is so much more beautiful than my house reflected. I wanted a normal life, a traditional country house, and Andrew Protheroe and Adrian Cooper-Grigg created that for me at Woodside," Sir Elton told Architectural Digest.

The musician's Holland Park mansion

Like many celebrities, including the Beckhams and Simon Cowell, Sir Elton John chose Holland Park as the location for his London home. In 2003, he sold off many of the contents from the home - including historic paintings and furniture - at auction, so he could redecorate.

Sir Elton and David Furnish reveal a look inside their London home

While the father-of-two hasn't shared many glimpses inside the property, he did showcase the library in an Instagram post after returning to London during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elton John's two Los Angeles mansions

Sir Elton has two neighbouring homes in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and it is where the singer isolated with his husband David Furnish and their two sons during the lockdown.

The pool at Elton John's Los Angeles home

In 2012, the couple bought the first of their homes when they bought a 5,000-square-foot property with a swimming pool and expansive garden, and cinema room. Meanwhile, in 2021 the couple snapped up their neighbour's mansion for $8.5million in 2021. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two swimming pools, so makes an incredible compound combined with their home next door.

A summer retreat in Nice, France

Sir Elton bought a 1920s villa in Nice, France, in the 1990s, and reports suggest it is worth more than £15million. The home is private and luxurious with large gardens, a pool and vast art and china collections.

Over the years, Sir Elton has hosted many celebrity friends for holidays there, and allowed Prince Harry and Meghan to use the home for a private holiday with their son Archie in 2019.

Elton John has a holiday home in Nice

Sir Elton's Venice apartment

The 75-year-old also reportedly owns a one-bedroom apartment in a 17th-century palazzo on the island of Giudecca in Venice, however, few details are known about the home.

The Rocket Man singer's Atlanta condo

Los Angeles isn't the only US city where Sir Elton has a residence. Back in 1993, the singer bought his first US home in Atlanta – a condo on the 36th floor of a high-rise building. "I like that Southern hospitality. Everyone is incredibly courteous and friendly," Sir Elton told Architectural Digest of his decision to buy a home there.

