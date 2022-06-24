Kate Middleton grew up in a stunning £34k home – her parents' house revealed The royal's parents raised her in Berkshire

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire, but their previous marital home is also absolutely beautiful – and it's drastically grown in value!

Carole and Michael purchased West View in Cock Lane in Berkshire for £34,700 back in 1979 and fast forward to 2021 and the property is now worth a staggering £748,000, which is just over 21 times more than what they paid for it. The couple actually sold the house in 1995 for £158,000 bagging themselves a hefty profit, but they did enjoy the 16 years they spent at the Victorian property located opposite the village green.

Kate Middleton attended Bradfield Church of England primary school which was just next door and also attended Brownies at the church hall nearby.

During the ownership, it is reported that Kate's father Michael made significant improvements on the house, including converting one of the bedrooms into a bathroom and extending the kitchen, which of course would have added to its value.

After living at West View, the family relocated to Oak Acre, also in Berkshire. Then in 2012, Carole and Michael bought Bucklebury Manor for £4.7million in order to seek more privacy once their daughter was welcomed into the royal family.

As well as seven bedrooms, the home also has five reception rooms including an entrance hall, a drawing room, a dining room, a library and a sitting room.

In previous posts by Twitter fans, which have since been removed, it was shown that the property has two living rooms, featuring a muted colour scheme, a selection of armchairs and two traditional log fireplaces, the kitchen with a large wooden dining table, and the conservatory with enormous Velux windows and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It's so palatial, but we're sure the Duchess of Cambridge is used to that considering she lives with Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Apartment 1A Kensington Palace.

