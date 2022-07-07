Helen Skelton's full home tour will blow your mind - watch The Summer on the Farm star is a busy mum-of-three

Helen Skelton is impressing viewers on Channel 5 this week as she shares the goings-on at Cannon Hall Farm in her daily show, Summer on the Farm.

When the talented presenter heads home from work, it's to some equally gorgeous Yorkshire surroundings – as she recently shared with HELLO! in an exclusive video.

MORE: Helen Skelton planning family home changes after marriage split

The busy mum-of-three lives with her two sons, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie, who she shares with her estranged husband Richie Myler.

The 38-year-old gave us the full home tour of her incredible house, which boasts an amazing outdoor area, including a pool, as well as a kitchen worthy of a top chef! Watch the video below to see all the details…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares behind-the-scenes tour of beautiful Yorkshire home

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.