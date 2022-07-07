Holly Willoughby's £3million London home she's making even bigger – photos The This Morning presenter is adding an extension to her home

Holly Willoughby has lived in her beautiful family home for over ten years, and while the photos she has previously shared have revealed its impeccable interiors and incredible garden, the house is set to get even bigger and better with building on a first-floor extension set to get underway.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield's incredible property portfolio revealed

The 41-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin share their £3million London home with their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – along with their pet dog Bailey and cat Bluebell. From their pristine living room to their spacious kitchen, see more of Holly's family home below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse inside her living room

Holly revealed a sneak peek at her living room in a clip of her pet dog Bailey and cat Bluebell on Instagram. The mum-of-three has soft blue-grey sofas topped with a blue and white herringbone throw and striped cushions, with a white distressed coffee table and a cream carpet.

Meanwhile, fans got a glimpse at another area of Holly's home when she revealed that her cheeky dog had eaten her Dyson hoover. Sharing a photo of Bailey with the broken gadget, Holly wrote: "Dyson update… my dog ate my hoover."

The room has black-and-white tiled floor and a striped doormat, where Holly had laid out her hoover after cleaning it.

Holly Willoughby's living room

Holly showed how she and Belle made their own den to escape the rainy weather, sparking concern from her fans that she had got bad luck after putting up an umbrella indoors.

Holly's lounge has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. A photo shared in December showed her Christmas tree in the corner with wrapped presents taking pride of place underneath, while one of her children's pirate ship toys can also be seen on the floor.

GALLERY: See Phillip Schofield's beautiful home

Holly showed off her living room in more detail when trying to get her cat to yawn for an experiment. On the chic grey sofa, the star has baby pink cushions and there is also a white tray filled with crystals - bringing good vibes to Holly's lounge.

Holly Willoughby's son Chester’s bedroom

Holly showed a peek inside her youngest son Chester’s bedroom, showing his "nearest and dearest" – a selection of fluffy rabbit toys. The youngster’s bedroom has been painted green, with all of his toys lined up against the wall.

Holly Willoughby's garden

In a photo posted on Mother's Day 2017, Holly could be seen relaxing in her large back garden, which has wicker chairs on the patio and a number of beautiful plants. It appears to be the perfect spot for her children to play, with a slide and toys visible in the background.

Holly didn't let the rain dampen her spirits as she cooked up a summer barbecue for her family. The This Morning host has a Big Green Egg barbecue in her garden, which is small enough to sit on top of her table for cooking and serving up food.

MORE: 6 must-have barbecues loved by Holly Willoughby, David Beckham and more

Holly Willoughby's kitchen

The kitchen appears to be a spacious room, with plenty of storage space and room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery. Holly's love of Emma Bridgewater is evident – she appears to have the complete colourful polka dot dinnerware set, which ranges from £19.95 for a bowl to £74.95 for the hen on nest that can be seen in the background of the photo.

MORE: How to recreate Holly Willoughby's kitchen

Holly and Belle worked together to make an ice cream cake for her birthday, with a photo showing the pair sat together at their kitchen island, which has white worktops, and parquet flooring throughout the room.

Holly gave fans a sneak peek inside her kitchen when she did some arts and crafts over the summer of 2019, making her own version of Forky from Toy Story 4. The room has cabinets lining the walls from floor to ceiling, and parquet flooring throughout.

The room has white fitted cabinets and appears to lead off the hallway, which has wooden flooring and an open wooden staircase.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's wedding: A look back at her big day

The TV presenter has a white wooden staircase in her home, with a grey and white striped carpet runner down the centre of the stairs.

Holly also has a number of personalised mugs from Emma Bridgewater, including a Christmas-themed cup hand painted with her name and sprigs of Holly. In another photo shared with her 6.3 million followers, she can also be seen sipping out one of the brand's "Granny" mugs.

The mum-of-three couldn't resist sharing a video from her kitchen when promoting the release of her parenting book, Truly Scrumptious Baby. Holly has added on-trend touches to the room with hanging copper utensils and a matching KitchenAid mixer, which typically retail for over £700.

The This Morning presenter shared a video as she relaxed with her pet cat Bluebell – offering a glimpse inside her gorgeous dining room in the process. The clip showed the cat sitting on the dining table and playing with Holly's luxurious Diptyque Christmas carousel candle. The carousel costs £30 and sits on top of the scented candle, making a festive addition to Holly's home. "Bluebell… she as excited for Christmas as me… and before you ask, no it's not alight!!" she captioned the clip.

GALLERY: 28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

Holly Willoughby's dining room

Holly's dining room features in a few photos, including this snap where she is enjoying fondue and champagne, with carrots, broccoli and bread served off polka dot dining plates and dipped into a traditional fondue set.

Holly has opted for a neutral colour scheme in the dining room, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. A vase filled with flowers adds a pop of colour, while a butterfly print tray topped with various candles adds the perfect finishing touches.

The This Morning presenter showed the realities of being a busy working mum with this photo, which she said "pretty much sums up my life!" The dining table is not only in use as a place for her children to read and do art, but also holds a huge makeup kit, so Holly can get glammed up for an awards ceremony.

Holly Willoughby's bedroom

Holly gave fans a peek inside her bedroom with this photo, posted on her birthday in 2017, when she was surprised by all three of her children in bed. The This Morning presenter appears to have a dark wooden bed frame, floral patterned wallpaper, and plain white bedding – perhaps a piece from her Dunelm collection?

Holly's bedroom looks super cosy, so much so that even her pet cat loves to relax there. The décor is muted with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, with a grey armchair and ornate marble fireplace visible in the background.

Holly Willoughby's bathroom

We don't know what we love more, Holly's T-shirt or her bathroom décor! The TV star posed for a selfie in her bathroom, inadvertently showing off the marble effect tiling and walk in shower cubicle, which featured a glass screen and chrome finishes. A matching chrome towel rail and white towels can also be seen on the wall beside her.

The mum-of-three shared her secret for tackling eye bags while offering a glimpse in her bathroom at the process. Holly showed she has a luxurious roll-top bath and retro high-cistern toilet, with a wooden vanity unit around the sink.

While taking a photo of Bluebell peeking over the edge of the white tub, Holly gave us another glimpse inside her gorgeous bathroom. With chic white wooden blinds, retro-looking bath taps and even an exfoliating body puff sponge, it looks like the perfect place to unwind.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.