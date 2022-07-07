Why the Queen is forbidden from selling Buckingham Palace Her Majesty is currently living at Windsor Castle

Her Majesty the Queen hardly stays at Buckingham Palace anymore, choosing to reside at Windsor Castle instead. Despite not living there, the monarch will never be in a position to be able to sell the palace off, because she doesn't even own the building!

REVEALED: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

This is because the 775-room royal residence technically belongs to the Crown Estate, and not the Queen herself. The Crown Estate website explains: "The Crown Estate belongs to the reigning monarch 'in right of The Crown', that is, it is owned by the monarch for the duration of their reign, by virtue of their accession to the throne.

"But it is not the private property of the monarch - it cannot be sold by the monarch, nor do revenues from it belong to the monarch."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the major refurbishment at Buckingham Palace

So, who owns the Crown Estate? It is not a governmental organisation, but an independent company andThe Treasury is one of the key stakeholders.

It was reported by The Daily Mail that the Queen will never return to live at the palace properly, and it has been widely reported that the monarch never actually wanted to live there in the first place.

Her Majesty didn't want to live at the palace

WOW: The Queen's home Windsor Castle belongs in a Bond film

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home is basically a luxury spa

As documented by royal biographer Penny Junor in her book The Firm, the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was Sir Winston Churchill who pushed the move to Buckingham Palace.

It reads: "None of them wanted to go. They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it."

Balmoral Castle is one of the Queen's privately owned homes

The Queen's unhappiness with moving from her first marital home to Buckingham Palace was also depicted in the Netflix show, The Crown.

MORE: The Queen's home that she has never lived in revealed

Her Majesty may have regal homes up and down the country, but she actually only owns two of them privately, and that's Sandringham House where she stays at Christmas time and Balmoral Castle which is used for family summer holidays.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.