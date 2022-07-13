Get cooking with Le Creuset – it's up to 38% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Le Creuset is a brand famed for its iconic cookware. It's a favourite among celebrities and culinary whizzes - and now you can pick up a dish for less in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

Taking place across 12-13 July, Amazon is offering huge discounts across the site - so now is the time to snap up a saving on that colourful Le Creuset pan on your wishlist.

This year, Prime Day is bigger and better than ever - and you can get your hands on a Le Creuset casserole dish, pan or set with up to a huge 38% off. Which is great news if you're looking to upgrade your crockery or if you're on the hunt for a fabulous Le Creuset piece to gift.

If you want to grab a saving you need to act fast though - as the sale ends today!

Why invest in Le Creuset?

Le Creuset has been around since 1925 and the traditional style means it is a hit with every generation. From students leaving home for the first time with grand cooking plans to couples hosting welcoming dinner parties and parents serving up hot, bubbling casseroles.

The products come in a range of colours, so no matter what your kitchen style, you can find the perfect match.

The name ‘creuset’ comes from the melting pot used to create their iconic cast iron casserole dishes. When crafted, each dish is inspected by 40 craftsmen to ensure impeccable quality.

Best Le Creuset deals for Prime Day 2022

Remember that Prime Day is only for customers with Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Shop the full Le Creuset Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale or check out our top picks to bag yourself a bargain...

Le Creuset 20cm casserole dish, was £215, now 132.99, Amazon

Upgrade your kitchen with this cast iron casserole dish in navy, with a 38% saving in the sale.

Le Creuset 20cm casserole dish, was £215, now £172, Amazon

Or grab a 20% discount on the 20cm dish in the shell pink shade.

Le Creuset 30cm signature casserole dish, was £270, now £172, Amazon

Save a huge £98 on this shallow cast iron casserole dish with a lid!

Le Creuset three-piece non-stick saucepan set, was £389, now £250.99, Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to invest in a new set of pans. You can save a whopping £138 right now on this three-piece saucepan set that will last you a lifetime.

Le Creuset 18cm heart-shaped casserole dish, was £190, now £132.99, Amazon

We love this heart-shaped casserole dish - and it's currently 30% off!

Le Creuset toughened non-stick frying pan, was £110, now £76.99, Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a long-lasting frying pan, this non-stick pan has been rated an impressive 4.8 out of five stars by Amazon shoppers - and you can snap it up now with 30% off.

Le Creuset 24cm casserole dish, was £270, now £188.99, Amazon

We love the pretty pastel blue shade on this 24cm casserole dish.

Le Creuset 28cm casserole dish, was £330, now £203.99, Amazon

For a slightly larger dish, why not try this 28cm casserole dish with a huge £126 saving.

Le Creuset 26cm casserole dish and grill set, was £334, now £206.99, Amazon

Save 38% on this two-piece casserole and grill set for a limited time!

