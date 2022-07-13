Tom Jones gave up £6.5m LA mansion for late wife Linda – see his current London pad The Voice star granted Linda her wish

Sir Tom Jones is currently resting up after a bout of viral laryngitis forced him to cancel a performance in Budapest.

When the singer isn't on tour, entertaining his fans, he has a beautiful home in London. Tom's relocation from LA after almost 20 years was because of his late wife Linda Rise Woodward's dying wish.

SEE: Tom Jones' controversial love life revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Jones and The Voice judges spill the beans on Olly Murs

"Linda wanted to come back to Britain, she was always homesick," he told the Sunday Mirror in 2018. "Then she got sick and we couldn't do it. She told me to go back the last week she was alive. She told me to get a flat in London. She would have loved to have come back but we left it too late."

MORE: Tour Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford's pristine garden at Surrey home

He added that Linda had decorated the entire home herself, while the time they spent there also meant he didn't feel "comfortable" staying.

Tom Jones and his late wife Linda

When The Voice judge Tom finally managed to sell the house in 2018, he explained that it was the ideal exchange since the buyer was keen to keep the interiors the same. "Apart from the photographs and some artwork, the man who bought it wanted the whole thing, furniture and everything," he said. "This was great for me because I wouldn't have been able to put all that stuff into a flat."

MORE: Victoria Beckham was left 'scared' to leave home after terrifying ordeal

Tom Jones' home office

The house was an enormous five-bedroom, seven-bathroom building with an outdoor swimming pool and large garden, which Tom purchased for £2.1million. Inside, it followed a particularly bold design with leopard print rugs throughout including a stair runner and matching towels and flannels in the bathrooms. Ornaments of giraffes and gazelles in various rooms also added to the animal theme.

Tom Jones' garden

Now, Tom's home is reportedly a lot less grand, while he has shared a rare selection of photos when he performed from home for BBC Radio 2. One of the images showed a concrete bookcase in what appears to be a home office.

In another photo, he posed in the garden where he had set up a makeshift stage on a decking area in the garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.