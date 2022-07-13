12 Quirky Amazon Prime Day buys under £15 we didn’t know we needed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Amazon Prime Day sale is finally here - and while we’re all adding electronics, homeware and beauty bargains to our basket - there are plenty of fun, quirky deals that shouldn’t be missed. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best weird and wonderful items from the Amazon Prime Day sale that are worth snapping up - and they’re all under £15.

You’ll need to hurry though if you want to get your hands on these nifty gadgets - as the Amazon Prime Day sale ends today!

USB LED fan, was £15.99, now £9.98, Amazon

Now this is a gadget that's definitely needed whilst working from home in a heatwave! The fan plugs into your laptop, rotating with an LED light that doubles as a clock. Fancy!

Waterproof pocket picnic blanket, was £16.99, £11.89, Amazon

For picnics in the park this summer, this compact blanket is so handy. It folds up to be pocket-sized, making it super convenient for tucking in your bag - and for saving space when packing for trips.

Mini desktop vacuum, was £8.88, now £7.08, Amazon

A desktop vacuum is definitely a gadget you didn't know you needed - but it'll come in handy after those working from home snacks. And it's so cute!

Champagne stopper, was £8.99, now £7.19, Amazon

If you’re tired of having to bin your Prosecco or Champagne because you didn’t finish the bottle - this sealer is for you. Simply pop it on to keep your drinks fresh!

Two-pack food strainers, was £14.99, now £11.99, Amazon

We love a good kitchen gadget - and if you're strapped for space then this two-pack of strainers is a must. They attach to your pans to drain the water - and the flexible design means you can wave goodbye to the clunky colander that’s filling up the kitchen drawer.

USB mug warming coaster, was £14.59, now £11.67, Amazon

Always accidentally leaving your cup of tea to go cold? Same. This USB coaster is the solution to the problem though - and you can plug it straight into your laptop while you work at your desk.

Microfibre fuzzy ball hand towels, was £13.99, now £9.99, Amazon

These fuzzy ball hand towels just look cute - so we want them.

Three-piece wall mounted organiser, was £13.99, now £11.19, Amazon

Constantly searching for the TV remote? Tuck your gadgets in this wall-mounted organiser and you’ll never miss the start of Love Island again!

Plastic wine bottle and four glasses, was £14.99, now £11.91, Amazon

Another picnic essential we didn’t know we needed. The plastic champagne flutes tuck away into the storage bottle - which you can also decant your wine into so it doesn’t fall over at the park or the beach.

Mini humidifier, was £12.47, now £9.98, Amazon

Humidifiers are everywhere at the moment - and this mini one is perfect for your bedside table or desk.

Gel eye mask, was £12.99, now £7.99, Amazon

You may look slightly terrifying wearing this cooling eye mask, but it will be a saviour in the heat - and provides heat from hayfever symptoms, puffy eyes and headaches.

Handheld USB folding fan, was £19.50, now £12.67, Amazon

We’re all about the handheld fans this summer - and this folding USB fan can sit at your desk, or take it with you for some much-needed relief from the heat when on the go.

