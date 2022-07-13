Beat the heatwave with 20% off this tower fan - but you need to hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With temperatures set to soar across England and Wales in the next few weeks, now's the time to shop for cooling house fans. Seriously – they're already flying off of the shelves!

RELATED: The bladeless fan that shoppers swear is as good as the Dyson but for a third of the price

Thanks to Amazon, you can avoid uncomfortable days and sleepless nights by investing in one of the brand's many models in the Prime Day sale, and one of our favourites is this Bladeless Tower Fan, which is currently discounted by 20%.

ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan, was £159.99, Prime price £127.99, Amazon

Scoring you a saving of £32, this Smart device boasts a slim and compact column design, which can be freely placed in every corner of the home without taking up too much space.

Equipped with three modes and nine speed settings, it can either be operated with the LED touch screen or with the remote control which can adjust all features of the fan.

MORE: 12 Quirky Amazon Prime Day buys under £15 we didn’t know we needed

READ: 11 best Amazon Prime Day deals for men: up to 70% off fashion, grooming, tech and more

The bladeless tower fan features three modes and nine speed settings

With a 4.3 star rating on Amazon, shoppers have been raving about it in the reviews section.

One wrote: "There's nothing I dislike about this fan. It's stylish and not too thick and bulky. The remote control is a bonus and my dog loves it in the hot weather. Would definitely buy one of these again if we required a second fan or a replacement."

Meanwhile, another penned: "Brilliant! Quiet. Elegant. Easy to move. Great for the bedroom."

Portable Bladeless Neck Fan, £53.15, Amazon

When it comes to shopping for fans, Amazon definitely has you covered, and while browsing the Prime Day sales we came across another handy gadget for the heatwave.

Priced at £53.15, this portable bladeless neck fan promises 360-degree all-around quiet and powerful airflow, thanks to the 48 air outlets complete with a turbocharged motor.

The perfect summer companion, it sits around your neck, allowing you to have your hands free while you get on with other things around the house. Plus, the three adjustable speeds allow you to adjust the airflow to suit your needs.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.