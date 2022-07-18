Princess Charlene's gilded palace with Prince Albert used to be so different The regal residence is so beautiful

Princess Charlene lives with her husband Prince Albert and their twin children Jacques and Gabriella inside the Prince's Palace of Monaco. Their regal residence is filled with glamorous features and decadent interiors, but it used to be so different as it was an abandoned building for over 20 years before being restored in 1814.

It is a huge tourist attraction for the area, drawing in crowds to take photographs of the iconic exterior and the state rooms are also open to the public during the summer months.

Over the years, royal fans have been given glimpses inside the Prince's Palace of Monaco, aka Palais Princier de Monaco. Take a look around...

The huge palace is a tourist attraction

The palace's courtyard is the location of choice for special events, and the couple held their engagement photoshoot there.

They also celebrated their wedding at the palace, giving us another look inside its decadent walls.

The couple posed at home for their engagement photos

The jaw-dropping wedding photos reveal a double marble staircase which, as if not beautiful enough already, was adorned with stunning green and white flowers. Red carpets were laid across the floor and the guests sat on red velour chairs.

The palace's ornate archways and detailed wall decorations made the backdrop even more spectacular for their special ceremony.

The couple celebrated their wedding at home

The family often use the balcony area to stand and pose for photographs and the public, just as the British royals use the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

As well as being a tourist attraction, and the location for landmark events, this palace is a practical home for Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their two children Jacques and Gabriella, who are twins aged six.

The balcony is used for appearances

To celebrate Easter, the family released a photo take on the grounds of the palace. The snap revealed an edge of their Hollywood-worthy pool, the beautifully manicured gardens and luscious trees. Wow!

The family have a lovely pool

Prince Albert was pictured in 1983 in his naval uniform inside the throne room at the palace.

The Throne room is so beautiful

The red and gold room with giant chandelier is so impressive!

