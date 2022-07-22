This expandable garden hose will change your life - and it's 32% off for a limited time on Amazon

Summer 2022 is finally in full swing! And if you're like us, you may be still sprucing up your garden or patio for the months ahead, with a new BBQ, outdoor rug, fairy lights or even a garden igloo.

GARDEN SHOP: HELLO's edit of everything you need for your outdoor space

But you'll also need some more practical must-haves to really make the best of your outdoor space. And if you’re in the market for a garden hose, we found one in the Amazon garden sale that's an absolute game changer!

Amazon's snake-like expandable garden hose, which includes a special spray nozzle with eight different settings, was originally £49.99 but costs £33 - that's 32% off! And they're selling fast.

Expandable Garden Hose, was £49.99, now £33, Amazon

You can forget about heavy, tangled hoses – this lightweight but durable garden hose has a 50ft reach but when empty retracts to become three times shorter for easy storage.

MORE:

34 best egg chairs for your garden in 2022

Amazon's £15 magnetic screen will bug-proof your doors and windows instantly

Shoppers who've bought the garden hose, which comes in a range of different colours, are loving it. It has earned over 35,000 positive ratings.

"OMG really pleased with this, especially for the price," said one reviewer. "It's lightweight, folds up when you aren't using it or you can loop it around your tap as it's not heavy at all. It looks small to start with but expands to a decent length when it fills with water. I really like the on/off function as it doesn't drip everywhere like a conventional hose with the trigger. Super pleased!"

"I was very pleased with this hose," said another fan. "I found my old traditional hose very heavy and cumbersome as I have arthritis. This was so much easier to use."

A third reviewer called the expandable hose "excellent". "This hose pipe has been fantastic, I don't know what else to say except that it's far better than the rigid ones which I have gone through at least 4 reels in the last couple of years, this one I have had for 12 months and so far it's been brilliant."

So if you're looking for a hose for not just your garden but also patios and terraces, where you may have a large surface space but not much room to organise your garden tools, this is the one for you.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.