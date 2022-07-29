Inside Kylie Minogue's lavish London residence where flats cost up to £111million

Neighbours icon Kylie Minogue may have returned back to her hometown of Melbourne, but it appears she still has her lavish London pad under her belt for any time spent in the UK.

MORE: Neighbours fans all saying the same thing as Margot Robbie confirmed for finale

Her luxury penthouse is located in the world's most expensive apartment building: One Hyde Park in London, and her home is believed to be worth £18 million ($25 million) which is 63 times more expensive than the UK average house price of £283,000. Plus, it has been reported that a flat inside the building has sold for a record-breaking figure of £111 million!

While the Australian pop star tends to keep her home tightly under wraps, she has shared a series of glimpses inside – and it is as plush as you'd expect…

MORE: Piers Morgan's epic £4.2m Hollywood home

Kylie Minogue has set up a home recording studio

One image showed that she has set up a personal recording studio inside of the property, complete with microphones and headphones. The room has a large piece of artwork hanging on one wall and is decorated with charcoal grey walls. For lighting, Kylie has a modern curved lamp with a metallic frame.

MORE: Ed Sheeran's rare glimpses into vast £3.7million home

RELATED: 45 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms of all time

Kylie Minogue has a framed photo of Marilyn Monroe at home

Another shot revealed that Kylie has a photo of Marilyn Monroe framed in one room. It sits alongside a grey bookcase with LED lighting running along the sides.

Kylie captioned the carousel: "Getting ready to bring in the New Year. I want to send my love to the many who were absolute shining lights through 2020. Some of you I know and others I don't, but thank you for your strength, solace, laughs, music and shoulders to cry on when I needed it most. Here's just a few pics."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue reveals beautiful hallway at London home

Kylie also shared a rare video filmed inside of the home. It appears to have been filmed in her hallway, with a gold baroque style mirror mounted upon one wall and a pink and white marble side table, where Kylie had positioned a glass of rose wine from her eponymous drinks range, Kylie Minogue Wines. She credited the brand @kylieminoguewines and added, "A little rose!"

The lavish One Hyde Park development has attracted a whole host of celebrities including Naomi Campbell and Holly Valance.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.