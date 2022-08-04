Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard's family home is idyllic – inside The Tipping Point host lives in Richmond with his wife Annie and their two sons

Ben Shephard often shares his passion for sport during his live TV appearances and newly-launched podcast with friend Chris Kamara, and it appears that isn't his only hobby, as he also has a flair for DIY.

MORE: Kate Garraway's major home renovations for husband Derek revealed

The Good Morning Britain star has previously showcased the DIY projects he has completed at the family home he shares with his wife Annie and their two sons, Jack and Sam, including building their very own gin bench for the garden. Keep reading to see a tour of the Tipping Point host's stylish Richmond home…

Ben Shephard's garden

Ben revealed he had constructed a special bench where he and Annie can sit and drink gin and tonics together. "Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin,” he captioned this photo.

Ben joked he had reached "peak middle age" when he showed off his freshly-mown lawn on Instagram, sharing a look at the metal bench seating he has on the patio along with a fire pit.

The garden appears to be one of the family's favourite places to spend time together, and a photo shared by Ben in April showed his wife Annie on an exercise bike on the lawn, looking at their beautiful borders filled with daffodils and flowers.

The family garden looks like the ideal spot to relax with a coffee, with an outdoor seating area and perfectly-manicured lawn surrounded by beautiful plants and trees.

Ben shared a look at the garden as he opened his Father's Day presents at a small bistro table sat on pebbles at the side of the house. Roses and foliage line metal arches creating a pretty walkway through the garden in the background.

Ben Shephard's kitchen

The kitchen has modern grey cabinets and marble worktops, with dark walls and white shutter blinds at the windows.

Ben Shephard's living room

The lounge has a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues. Ben and his wife have a wooden coffee table at the centre of the room topped with books and candles, while the television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

GALLERY: See the Good Morning Britain presenters' homes

This looks like our idea of a perfect Sunday! Ben gave fans a peek inside his living room ahead of hosting friends for Sunday lunch one weekend, showing two bottles of fizz in an ice bucket on the coffee table alongside a glass vase of flowers cut from their garden, which was sat on a stack of books.

MORE: Take a peek inside Piers Morgan's 2 luxurious houses

Ben Shephard's dining room

The open plan dining room is flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden. The living room area is painted navy blue, with mustard accents and patterned cushions adding a cool colour pop.

The dining area features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests. Wooden parquet flooring runs throughout the living and dining room, but Ben has put a grey rug on the floor under the dining table, which also doubles up as a place for their sons to do their homework and exam revision.

RELATED: 30 astounding celebrity kitchens: JLo, Amanda Holden, more

Black-and-white framed photos of Ben and Annie's sons have been mounted on the walls alongside an ornate mirror and glass double doors that lead through to another reception room.

Glass doors open directly out into the garden. Ben and Annie bring the outdoors in by putting lots of vases of fresh flowers around their home.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.