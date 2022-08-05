Mrs Hinch loves this genius Shark steam mop – and it has over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch often reveals her best tips and tricks for achieving a spotless and sparkling home on Instagram – and she swears by her steam mop. Asked which she'd recommend, the cleanfluencer replied: "100% the Shark one! It's amazing!"

RELATED: Mrs Hinch loves her SonicScrubber - but what's so good about it? We investigate

Well, Hinchers will no doubt be delighted to hear that the Instagrammer's exact model is available to shop on Amazon, but you better hurry.

Shark Deluxe Steam Mop, £149.99, Amazon

The automatic gadget eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.

Alongside its double-sided microfiber pads which trap household dirt with a quick-drying time, the mop works by blasting superheated and concentrated steam for consistent and targeted cleaning without streaking.

READ: Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

Mrs Hinch raved about her steam mop on Instagram

A bestseller on Amazon, it's received over 3,500 glowing five-star reviews from customers worldwide.

"Fantastic. Floors really clean, not sure what I did without it," wrote one.

"Great amount of steam, really long cord. I'm slightly in love with this mop!" added another.

MORE: Celebrity approved home organisation hacks: Stacey Solomon, Khloe Kardashian, more

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mrs Hinch unveils her latest must-have cleaning purchase

Mrs Hinch is a huge fan of Shark, and eagle-eyed fans will also remember just how much she loves her Shark Duoclean vacuum, which is reduced in the Amazon sale. It's been reduced from £399 to £299 so take advantage if you've been wanting one. Designed especially for homes with pets, this high-tech hoover uses Anti Hair Wrap technology to actively remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

Shark Duoclean Vacuum, was £399 now £299, Amazon

Offering up to 50 minutes of run-time, Shark's lithium-ion battery pack is removable for convenient charging, using any power socket in your home. You'll also be able to transform it into a portable vacuum with Powered Lift-Away, which easily reaches underneath furniture.

MORE: 9 Genius handbag accessories we've found on Amazon: From LED lights to tote organisers

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.