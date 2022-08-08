6 best mattresses for back pain that reviewers say are worth every penny

You spend around one third of your day in bed - and when you suffer from back problems, the importance of finding the right mattress cannot be underestimated. That's why we've searched high and low for the best mattresses for back pain that you can shop online.

Those who have back pain know that your quality of sleep suffers and you wake up achey and tired – which then affects the entire day ahead of you.

But which mattress is good for back pain?

Experts say you should look for a mattress that is not too firm, but not too soft – which sounds more difficult than it is, now that you have the right mattress guide!

There are so many types of mattresses to choose from, from memory foam to hybrid mattresses, which are a plus if you share a bed, as each sleeper gets individual support and therefore won’t disturb the other.

Whether you settle on an orthopaedic mattress, latex or memory foam mattress, you’ll need constant support for your back but without sacrificing your personal comfort, of course.

That's why all the mattresses we've chosen have been given the thumbs up for comfort and back pain relief by reviewers who say that these mattresses are worth every peny.

Shop the best mattresses for back pain

So if you're ready for a good nights' sleep, keep scrolling for our edit of the best mattresses for back pain. But remember, while the best mattresses for back pain are designed to alleviate discomfort and help you get a better night’s sleep, be sure to consult a doctor if your back pain doesn’t seem to improve, gets worse or prevents you from sleeping or going about your regular daily activities.

REM-Fit® 400 Hybrid Mattress, Was £949 now £569.40, Rem-Fit

If you are very picky about your mattress and want EVERYTHING - temperature regulation, back support, edge-to-edge support and motion isolation – you’ll want to take a look at the award-winning REM-Fit Hybrid mattress. There’s free next-day delivery, a 100-night sleep trial and a 15-year guarantee – and it’s 40% off right now in the REM-Fit summer sale.

Top review: “Worth every penny! It's taken me a while to leave this review as I wanted to see if the mattress would perform over time. I purchased a REM-fit 400 mattress a little over 15 months ago and it's as good today as it was the day it arrived. It's incredibly supportive whilst still being soft and comfortable. I used to wake up with hip and lower back pain, this has all completely resolved since having this mattress. The only very minor issue is that it did have quite a strong chemical smell when first unwrapped, this did quickly disperse though. Probably the best money I've ever spent, you can't put a price on a good night's sleep after all!”

TEMPUR Sensation Elite Memory Foam Mattress, Super King Size, £2,299, John Lewis

If you like your mattresses on the firmer side, this firm tension mattress is a favourite with John Lewis shoppers with back pain, and has earned a rating of 4.8 of 5 stars.

Top review: “Wonderful mattress. I have had back ache for years and within a month of having this mattress I stopped taking painkillers. Did take a bit of getting used to as quite hard. Would really recommend it to anyone with back problems. I finally get a good night's sleep!!”

Inofia Double Memory Foam Sprung Mattress, more sizes, was £289.99 DEAL PRICE: £212.79, Amazon

The Inofia mattress has earned rave reviews on Amazon, and is a top-rated mattress for reviewers who suffer from back pain. With a 4.8 star rating for Value for money, 4.7 stars for durability and 4.5 stars for comfort - plus a reasonable price - it's no wonder it’s so popular.

Top review: “Worth every penny. Suffered with severe back pain since having cancer, this mattress is super comfortable and sleeping almost pain free is thankfully an option once again. Buy with confidence, I wish I’d bought it years ago.”

Simba Sleep Hybrid Pro Mattress, was £1,649 now £989.40, Simba

Popular UK brand Simba's top rated mattress for back pain is the Hybrid Pro. The mattress, which is made of up to 5,000 Aerocoil springs, and a wool top layer for temperature regulation, has earned 4.8 stars with over 16,000 reviews.

Top Review: “Not slept well for a few years because of an ongoing back injury, decided to take the leap and buy a king size Hybrid Pro after using a memory foam mattress, best decision and buy I've made in years. Been sleeping so much better and getting up in the morning without any pain, also got myself a Simba Hybrid foam pillow, not slept so well and comfortable for years, definitely worth every penny."

OTTY Pure+ Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Premium Mattress, double, was £1999.99 now £719.99, Otty Sleep

Otty recommends mattresses from the Pure line for back pain - and reviewers love the seven-layer Pure + Hybrid with up to 4,000 springs plus a host of features, including antifungal bamboo-infused memory foam and moisture-wicking charcoal.

Top review: "Really comfortable mattress. Delivered as stated and on time. After months of waking up through the night due to back and neck pain this was a welcome relief. No more waking up and sleep right through the night and still working after two months. Worth every penny."

Emma Premium Mattress, was from £799 now from £359.55, Emma Sleep

All Emma mattresses have excellent support, but the brand recommends the Emma Premium, which “offers more natural spinal alignment for the user as it has better zoning, making it ideal for people who struggle with back pain”. The award-winning Emma Premium is a 6-layer Foam and Spring Hybrid Mattress with extra-tall springs and HRX foam for optimal spinal alignment.

Top review: "Highly recommend. Best mattress I’ve ever owned. I went for the king size premium. It’s medium/firm and has massively helped out with my back pain."

