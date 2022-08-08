Shop the 12 biggest deals in Saks Fifth Avenue's Designer Sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Summer is coming to an end which means it's a great time to get a jump on end-of-summer and Labor Day sales before the fall! If you're looking to give your wardrobe a little refresh, you won't want to miss Saks Fifth Avenue's Designer Sale, on now.

RELATED: 10 things Kate Middleton loves that you can buy at Saks

MORE: 30 best online summer sales to shop TODAY at Nordstrom, Macy's and more

Saks is always a great destination for royally-approved buys and the Designer Sale allows you to find remarkable value on high-end fashion. Shop the biggest discounts we've found so far below:

Shoes

Savvy shoppers know you can always find great footwear in a designer sale and Saks Fifth's sale is no exception. With big discounts on slides, sneaks, heels and so much more, you'll be able to fill all the gaps in your shoe collection on a budget! Shop discounts from Vince, Stuart Weitzman and many more top designers.

Yaro Ankle-Strap Leather Sandals, were $130 now $40.74, Sam Edelman

Blair Perforated Leather Slip-On Sneakers, were $200 now $91.87, Vince

Aleena Patent Leather & Cork Wedge Mules, were $395 now $140.62, Stuart Weitzman

Frankie Ruched Leather Mules, were $325 now $170.62, Staud

Bags

Looking for a statement-making handbag? With huge discounts on bags from Nancy Gonzalez, Coach and more luxury designers, you'll find the perfect bag for any occasion — and get it for hundreds of dollars off.

Small Leather Wristlet, was $95 now $66.50, Coach

Shearling Zipper Clutch, was $595 now $355, Julia & Stella for Maximilian

Small Faye Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag, was $1,450 now $725, Chloé

Small Gotham Crocodile Clutch, was $1,480 now $980, Nancy Gonzalez

Contrasting Python-Strap Shoulder Bag, was $2,650 now $1,855, Nancy Gonzalez

Dresses

From late-summer weddings to autumn galas, you always need a showstopping dress in your repertoire! Saks Fifth Avenue's Designer Sale has a range of glorious options for all occasions from Marchesa Notte, Cult Gaia and more.

Tamar Tie-Strap Smocked Dress, was $395 now $237, Cinq à Sept

Serita Cutout Dress, was $458 now $240.45, Cult Gaia

V-Neck Printed Organza 3D Appliques Gown, was $1,095 now $328.50, Marchesa Notte

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.