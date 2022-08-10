10 best finds in Wayfair's Back to College sale to make this year the best yet!

Back to school shopping was fun as a kid but who says you can't chase the same thrill as an adult? With another school year just around the corner, now's the perfect time to shop for college essentials to help you (or your student) stay organized and earn an A+ from Marie Kondo.

To take the hassle out of shopping, Wayfair has curated a Back to College collection featuring big discounts on all kinds of items to help make the most of this semester. Whether you're on the hunt for a new desk to upgrade your study room or a brand new duvet for your dorm, you'll find plenty of options from this collection, and the best part is they won't blow your budget.

Best Wayfair Back to College Deals

Storage and Organization

Rebrilliant Elianys 6 Compartment Closet Hanging Organizer, was $34.99 now $24.87, Wayfair

Elevate the organization of your closet (literally) with this hanging organizer designed for folded clothing. With six separate compartments, you can keep your sweaters, jeans, towels and more organized without hogging too much closet real estate.

Dotted Line 30 Pair Hanging Shoe Organizer, was $92.99 now $47.23, Wayfair

Many of us are guilty of having too many pairs of shoes without the space to store them. This hanging organizer, designed for all the Carrie Bradshaws of the world, fits inside your closet and can accommodate to up to 30 pairs. You can also use it to store kids’ clothes, accessories, and tiny purses.

Rosdof Park Desk Organizer Set, was $65 now $45.99, Wayfair

A cluttered desk indicates a cluttered mind. Group and categorize the items on your workspace with this organizer set that includes a mail sorter, sticky note holder, pen cup, magazine file holder, and a paper document tray.

Bedding

Wayfair Basics Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, was $21.95 now $15.55, Wayfair

A duvet protects your comforter and infuses an aesthetically-pleasing element to your bed. But if you want to keep things minimalist, this cover set does the trick. Made from 100% polyester microfiber, it’s soft to the touch, while its solid hue can easily match your decor. It’s also hypoallergenic, non-pilling, and wrinkle-resistant, not to mention machine-washable and dryer safe.

Wayfair Basics Reversible Quilt Set, was $27.99 now $22.99, Wayfair

No one wants to admit it, but quilts are sometimes superior to duvets. Just ask your grandma. This quilt set in particular is made from double-brushed microfiber for enhanced comfort, with hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill to boot to ship you off to dreamland ASAP.

Ebern Designs Andresen Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set, was $49.99 now $22.99, Wayfair

If you want no-frills sheets you can use in a dorm room, your master suite, your kids’ bedroom, or your guest room, this set can help drift anyone to a restful sleep. It’s breathable, stain resistant, wrinkle resistant and crafted out of double-brushed microfiber yarn, making it gentle on the skin.

Dorm

Gracie Oaks Dostal Desk, was $425 now $179.99, Wayfair

An organized work area starts with a reliable desk, and this one packs style and function. This rustic piece offers a string of features you’d want in a desk: cord management options, three separate cubbies, a removal mesh stand that can be used as a tablet stand, and a pencil cup.

Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair, was $401 now $96.42, Wayfair

This mid-back office chair is designed to support your mid-to-upper back region with two inches of foam padding and a pneumatic seat height adjustment lever that you can easily adjust for comfort. With dual wheel casters built-in, you’ll have no problem zooming across the room.

17 Stories Chineme 10'' Black Table Lamp, was $44.99 now $30.99, Wayfair

Light up your workspace in style with this lamp that features a striped frame design. Portable and battery-powered, you can pretty much take it anywhere you go.

Mercury Row Abstract Square Metal Wall Décor, was $62.99 now $54.99, Wayfair

Add some pizzazz to your work area with this decorative piece that features a design of interwoven lines with crosshatched looping, adding an abstract element to your bare walls. It comes with attached tabs and hardware, allowing you to easily hang it anywhere in the room.

