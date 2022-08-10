Gordon Ramsay's jaw-dropping £6m Cornish holiday home has such a unique feature

Gordon Ramsay and his family are currently enjoying a Cornish getaway. The Ramsays, who own a holiday home in the coastal area, love to return to the spot during the summer holidays – and this year they have returned to their seaside house to relax.

RELATED: Inside Gordon Ramsay's homes in Cornwall, London and Los Angeles

A sneak peek of the house's interior was revealed via Oscar Ramsay's Instagram account, which is run by big sisters Tilly and Holly. The snap, which captured the three-year-old looking adorable in a football kit on the patio area, revealed the dining room space, which boasts an especially unique feature.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay settling whether pineapple really does go on pizza

The space features a perfectly curated log wall for the cooler weather, in addition to a large dining table, matching velvet chairs, various black and white photographic prints, a large stone-coloured sofa, panoramic glass windows and ceramic table decorations.

GALLERY: Inside the jaw-dropping holiday homes of celebrities

The girls captioned the Instagram post: "Off to practice! @rangersfc." Fans adored the sweet picture of Oscar in his Scottish Rangers Football Club kit and gushed over the image online. "Growing up so quickly...! Adorable!" one commented, while another said: "So so cute." A third penned: "He is such a cutie," and a fourth added: "What a great footie shirt."

Fans were offered a glimpse into the house's dining room

Gordon took the plunge with his renovations in his current home when he installed a hotel-worthy infinity pool at the residence. The installation cost over £100,000 and has contributed to the house's value increase. The family have been seen enjoying the addition of this incredible outdoor pool on Gordon's Instagram account, which is followed by 10 million people.

The Ramsays now own one property in Cornwall

Other additions to the Cornish home which have increased the value are a boathouse and a wine cellar. It is also reported that the Ramsays have made their property more eco-friendly, possibly with a renewable energy source.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reveals first look at swimming pool at Cornwall home

Gordon Ramsay previously owned another Cornwall-based home, called Daymer Bay House, which sold for a record £7.5 million in 2021. It was the most expensive property ever sold in Cornwall.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.