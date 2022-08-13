Mrs Hinch swears by this Vileda spinning mop - and it has over 46,000 five-star ratings on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch is the Queen of cleaning hacks, so when she recommends a gadget, we’re all ears. The influencer has revealed that she wears by this Vileda Microfibre Turbo Mop - and it’s available on Amazon for £35.

RELATED: This genius milk dispenser is Mrs Hinch's ultimate Amazon find

Sophie Hinchcliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, took to Instagram on Saturday to unveil the cleaning device she’s been using - and she’s not the only one obsessed with the genius device, as it’s received thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Vileda Turbo microfibre mop & bucket set, £34.87, Amazon

The microfibre mop and bucket come with a foot-operated pedal to control the wringer, allowing you to choose the amount of water on your mop depending on your floor type.

READ: Celebrity approved home organisation hacks: Stacey Solomon, Khloe Kardashian, more

The mop promises maximum efficiency while deep cleaning your home, removing bacteria from the mop with just water.

Mrs Hinch shared a snap on her Instagram stories of her new mop

Racking up over 46,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the turbo mop is a hit amongst shoppers. One happy customer wrote: “This mop is a dream! Super easy to use, glides over the floor like a breeze and the spin function gets the mop damp enough to clean but the floors dry really quickly. Would definitely recommend!”.

SHOP: Mrs Hinch reveals her trick to a perfectly organised car - and you can buy it on Amazon

Another added: “It changed my life! With a toddler, you have hands full of work, and cleaning the kitchen floor after his dinner was the worst task ever. Now with this mop, it takes as long as filling up a bucket with hot water and you can start cleaning the floor. So easy to use. Don’t have to touch it, or wring it with your hands. It’s great. It’s not too wet and the floor is drying quickly. My floor was never cleaner.”

MORE: Mrs Hinch loves this genius Shark steam mop – and it has over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon

The 32-year-old, who recently moved into a new home with her husband Jamie and her two children, shared an Instagram story with her followers of herself using the mop. She captioned, “The one and only French soap scent! It smells incredible! I love it when the smell hits me when I walk through the house. So it smells even more like home now!”.

We can’t wait to try out Mrs Hinch's latest cleaning gadget!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.