The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's cosy home to raise new baby daughter revealed

The Repair Shop favourite Will Kirk is married to Polly Snowdon and the couple recently welcomed a baby daughter together. Although they like to keep their lives relatively private, the craftsman has shared glimpses into their stunning family home – and it may not be what you'd expect.

While Will has a BA in Antique Furniture Restoration, his own home appears to be rather modern with minimalist interiors and boho touches. Take a look…

Fans have seen sneak peeks into his property in Wandsworth, London thanks to a few social media posts.

His modern living room was unveiled on his birthday when the star sat in front of his birthday cupcakes. The room has wooden flooring, large floor-to-ceiling windows and a chic grey sofa. This picture also revealed that Will has a stylish glass balcony at his property.

Will's home is extremely modern

Another Instagram upload showed that Will and his wife have a gallery wall feature in their home and that the room is also decorated with a chair and bohemian plant.

Their martial home has a boho feel

Will's dining room is furnished with a wooden dining table, and features a stone fireplace with a mirror positioned on the wall above.

While chatting on Lorraine back last year, Will spoke out about his lockdown life, revealing he kept busy by "putting up lots of shelves". So watch this space, perhaps more interiors updates are coming to his Instagram feed soon!

One traditional touch is his ornate fireplace

Will doesn't tend to say much about his relationship with Polly, and until the wedding photographs, she has only been seen once in a post on his Instagram Stories to mark the day she became a doctor.

The couple tied the knot after postponing their wedding for a year

The antique pro shared a series of loved-up snaps with his followers to celebrate his wedding news, and he captioned them: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen." So sweet!

