Inside LeBron James' jaw-dropping $103m property portfolio

LeBron James has just made history after reportedly signing a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers making him the NBA's highest-paid player ever.

The star athlete is widely considered one of the greatest players in NBA history so it's not surprising that he is earning big bucks. LeBron has used some of his fortune to invest in real estate over the years and he's built up a spectacular property portfolio worth a combined total of $103.9million. Take a look at some of his jaw-dropping homes, both past and present, below…

LeBron James' Beverly Hills mansion

LeBron's most recent house purchase occurred in 2020 when he bought a sprawling, 13,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion that's made up of at least four structures for $36.8 million. The home once belonged to Katharine Hepburn, although LeBron bought it from its most recent owners, Bill and Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

The 1930s, Mediterranean-style home boasts spectacular views of Los Angeles and 2.5 acres of land. It also comes with a large motor court for his many cars, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a screening room, seven fireplaces, and entire walls of glass sliders for optimal indoor-outdoor flow.

LeBron's most recent home purchase cost $36.8million

Outside there is a lighted tennis court, two detached guest houses, a large swimming pool, and a pool house with two bathrooms.

LeBron James' Brentwood Mansion

LeBron owns two homes in the LA suburb of Brentwood. One he bought in 2017 for $24.5million which appears to be his main residence and is often featured on his Instagram. The home was built that same year so has a modern vibe with marble finishes in almost every room.

It boasts just under 16,000 square feet of space and has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Like his Beverly Hills home, this property also has an indoor-outdoor flow between the main living spaces and the expansive garden thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the main living rooms also has full sliding glass doors.

LeBron's main LA residence has an indoor-outdoor flow

The home comes with many high-end amenities such as a wine cellar, a game room with a pool table, a home theater, a cigar room with air-purifying technology, and a fully furnished gym that is half inside the home and half outside.

The gym is directly linked to a spa with a steam room, shower, sauna, and massage room. There is even an elevator that takes you to the rooftop terrace for breathtaking views.

Of course, LeBron's home has a basketball court

Outside there is a huge pool and another spa, both situated close to the outdoor kitchen which has a barbeque and beer tap. There are covered patios with marble floors and a large dining table.

LeBron James' second Brentwood home

LeBron snapped up a 9,440-square-foot colonial mansion for $21million in 2015, also in the Brentwood area. The stone and white brick home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms but reportedly sat empty for most of the time.

Inside there is a double-height foyer, a window-lined breakfast nook and state-of-the-art kitchen, a wood-paneled office, and a home gym.

LeBron sold this Brentwood home in 2021 for $19.6million

The master suite boasts a two-way fireplace, private sitting room, and terrace. Outside there is another spectacular swimming pool, an open-air cabana, a three-car garage, and a basketball court.

LeBron parted ways with the house in 2021, selling it for $19.6million after an original asking price of $20.5million.

LeBron James' Ohio home

LeBron's first major property splurge was back in 2003 after he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He purchased a Bath Township property just northwest of Akron for $2.1million, and in the years since, he's built a 30,000-square-foot mansion on the seven-acre land.

The sprawling home has six bedrooms – with the master suite boasting a two-story walk-in closet – eight bathrooms and six half bathrooms. For entertaining there is a two-lane bowling alley, a home theater, and a sports bar – there's even a recording studio, an aquarium, and a barbershop.

LeBron has extensively expanded his Ohio home

Despite switching teams, LeBron still owns the home but with his extensive renovations, it's now reported to be worth around $9.2million.

LeBron James' Miami mansion

In 2010, LeBron bought a custom-built, three-story mansion in Coconut Grove, Florida, for $9million after leaving the Cavaliers for Miami Heat.

He sold his Miami pad in 2015 for $13.4million but did get enjoyment out of it while he had it thanks to an eight-seat home theater, a wine cellar, a backyard pool area, and a private waterside balcony off the primary suite.

