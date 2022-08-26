Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m home their son Jack left – inside photos The couple suffered "empty nest syndrome" when their son moved out

Ruth Langsford has admitted she suffered "empty nest syndrome" after her son Jack left home for university, and made a habit of keeping his bedroom door closed so she could pretend he was at home.

The This Morning presenter shares a £3.25million with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son, and while Eamonn has previously revealed his dream of moving back to Northern Ireland one day, their beautiful family home would certainly be hard to leave…

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films inside Hollywood-worthy dressing room

Ruth and Eamonn's front door

Ruth and Eamonn stood on the front doorstep of their home to support the #ClapForOurCarers campaign in April 2020. They have a pair of identical topiary trees on either side of their front door, which also has glass panels surrounding it looking into their hallway.

Ruth and Eamonn's hallway

The couple gave a glimpse inside their hallway as they got dressed up for the National Television Awards in January, standing at the bottom of their staircase to pose with their glam team.

Ruth and Eamonn's kitchen

Ruth often treats her followers to cleaning and cooking demos as she prepares healthy dinners for her family. The kitchen is stylish and spacious, with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island, offering plenty of room for the This Morning presenter to cook.

Ruth and Eamonn's dining room

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Ruth shared another glimpse at her dining room at Easter, when the room was set up for a special dinner party with crackers, Easter napkins and Lindt gold bunnies for every guest.

Eamonn was pictured writing on his laptop at the dining table in front of a wooden dresser holding framed family photos. A display cabinet filled with glassware could be seen in the background.

Ruth and Eamonn's living room

Another photo shared by Ruth offered a better look inside their living room, which has a skylight in the ceiling, and a fireplace integrated into the wall underneath the television.

How cosy does this look? The couple have a traditional fire with a wall-mounted TV placed above, opposite the sofa. The perfect spot for Ruth to put her feet up and catch up on Coronation Street!

Ruth and Eamonn appear to have another fireplace area with smart lighting that cast the entire room in a dramatic red hue.

How cosy is this Christmas setup? The couple added a sheepskin rug on the floor where their dog can sit by the fire, while festive touches include a reindeer ornament and a vase filled with colourful baubles.

The health-conscious star skips the gym and instead chooses to work out at home in her living room. This lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors appear to lead out to the garden, and there is even a bed for Ruth and Eamonn's beloved pet dog Maggie.

This sitting room, where the couple filmed Celebrity Gogglebox, has a plush purple sofa with built-in shelving in the background, lined with books and framed photos, including a snap of when Eamonn received his OBE.

Eamonn's office

Eamonn shared another look inside his man cave/ office during the government lockdown, revealing he has a cardboard cutout of his wife to keep him company while he works.

Eamonn has a room filled with Manchester United memorabilia, which has a red floor, signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Ruth and Eamonn's bedroom

Ruth and Eamonn's bedroom appears to be a relaxing space for a peaceful night’s rest, with a large king size bed topped with a cosy taupe bedspread and velvet cushions. White bedside tables with matching lamps sit on either side, and fitted wardrobes are another sleek storage solution.

Ruth and Eamonn's garden

Ruth and Eamonn have created a relaxing outdoor living area in their garden, featuring a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table – the perfect spot for a weekend nap!

Ruth cuddled up on one of the sofas with her pet dog Maggie, and showed how she had made the setup even more comfortable by adding a pair of lime green cushions and positioning the seating under a parasol.

The TV presenter said he takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly-preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it.

Eamonn credited his wife for the beautiful plants in their garden, writing: "Sitting in the sunshine admiring a corner of our garden created and tended to by Ruth. I can take no credit but enjoy the benefit."

Eamonn proudly showed off the couple's garden after mowing the lawn over the summer, with fans comparing the pristine grounds to a Premier League football pitch.

