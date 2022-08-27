Inside Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas home where she's rehabilitating from terrible health condition The singer lives in Nevada with her sons but is still recovering from her health condition

It's a difficult time for Celine Dion who continues to endure a long and arduous recovery from a devastating health condition which foreced her to cancel her tour due to 'consistent muscle spasms'. There is hope on the horizon that she will be able to start a European tour in 2023, but progress continues to be slow. At least while she walks this long path to recovery, the beloved singer is lucky enough to be living in a luxurious $1.2million mansion which she shares with her three sons - René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson whom she had with her late husband René Angelil.

The Things report that the grand property includes three large bedrooms, a massive outdoor space with pool, a private bar, and access to a semi-private golf course!

During the pandemic, the singer posted an emotional video to her fans, urging them to stay home. She shot this clip inside her beautiful kitchen, allowing everyone to peek inside.

WATCH: Celine Dion speaks to her fans from her immaculate kitchen

In the footage, the Canadian singer was sat at the table in her kitchen, in front of a large white shelving unit containing plates and mugs, as well as a coffee machine.

Celine's chic kitchen is all white with glass-fronted cupboards and stainless-steel fittings – and what's very noticeable is how immaculately tidy it is!

Celine's kitchen is oh-so chic

This level of meticulous organisation continues into other parts of her lavish home, including her lounge area. The My Heart Will Go On singer uploaded a photograph where she is browsing a huge mirrored bookshelf beautifully curated with her reading material.

The singer has luxurious features at her Vegas home

As well as the impressive bookcase, fans could see the star's double-height ornate doors and a beautifully upholstered chair. Both luxury touches contribute to the room's regal feel and provide a stark contrast to the extremely modern bookshelf.

For the One World: Together At Home concert, Celine showed off another room in her house – revealing a very striking all-white theme. In the space, there are white leather tub chairs, a high-shine white table, elegant drapes – and she had added a collection of candles for the occasion.

The star has performed from her house during the pandemic

In the past, Celine has owned multiple homes but when singer Celine sold her $45million mansion in Florida and her Montréal residence, it sparked rumours that she would be residing in Vegas for good – only time will tell!

