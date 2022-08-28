Miranda Lambert's foyer of her impressive Tennessee home could rival a palace She lives in the $3.4million property with her husband

Miranda Lambert is the proud owner of a stunning country chic home and always delights fans whenever she gives a surprising glimpse inside.

The country singer previously shared a photograph from inside her home's entrance, and it's more impressive than you might expect. Taking to Instagram, the star opened the doors of what looks to be her plush property while promoting her clothing brand, Idyllwind, and the foyer she was standing in was particularly grand.

As Miranda posed in a super-cute tasseled jacket, the enormous chandelier hanging behind her threatened to steal the limelight.

The huge crystal light was stunning, but perhaps a little unexpected for Miranda's country home which she shares with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The breathtaking abode is near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville and comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm.

Miranda's backdrop and her outfit inspired fans

The home is the epitome of country chic and features two impeccably decorated guest cabins, a boathouse, a horse barn, a lake, 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage with a caretaker apartment located on the top level.

The 3,544 square foot main house has a cozy front porch that overlooks the serene surroundings – which Miranda has said is her favorite place to write her hit songs.

Miranda's home is country chic at its finest

Inside is decorated with a variety of wood finishes and there is an open plan living room with high, wood-beam ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a leather sofa, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light.

As if this property doesn't sound dreamy enough, Miranda is also building a new home with Brendan and told Taste of Country she's super excited for the next chapter of their lives together.

