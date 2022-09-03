Olly Murs' rustic mansion breaks the Essex mold - see inside See where The Voice coach spent lockdown with his fiancée

While the star of The Voice, Olly Murs was isolating with his now fiancée Amelia Tank during lockdown he shared a host of hilarious TikTok videos of the couple and offered a fascinating insight into his Essex mansion.

SEE: Helen Skelton, Stacey Solomon and more stars share the home money-saving tips we all need

Olly inadvertently giving fans a look inside his home revealed that it is radically different to most of the contemporary and glamorous Essex properties that many celebrities favour. The singer and coach's home follows a rustic theme that creates a farmhouse-inspired aesthetic, including a country-style kitchen and exposed wooden beams. Take a look...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olly Murs' girlfriend plays prank inside kitchen

In a clip showing Amelia pranking Olly (the recurring theme of their TikTok channel), he revealed that the room has white walls, grey cabinets and grey marble worktops. It features a large island unit in the middle of the room with wooden stools, matching the wooden beams that wrap across the ceiling and down the walls (a feature that runs throughout the entire house), and a double-door black fridge. There are also several built-in shelves where Olly keeps drinks bottles on display.

Olly is unafraid of mess

In another video of Olly being pranked (again), it was revealed that the room opens onto a dining area, where he has a black and brown dining table, and a black chandelier that hangs from a black chain overhead.

MORE: Olly Murs reveals eccentric mancave at Essex home with girlfriend Amelia Tank

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face wild threat close to their $14M Montecito home

Olly has a black hob and oven

On the far wall, he also has a silver flatscreen television, and at the side he has a traditional black hob and a matching oven, above which there is a single shelf for holding condiments, and a large steel clock hanging on the wall.

Olly's home has vaulted ceilings

It seems that much of the house is open plan, as a previous post of Amelia showing off her new Gemma Collins printed jumper revealed that the kitchen and dining area leads onto two hallways on either side of the television, without doors. The entire house, including the kitchen, also has vaulted ceilings, making for a country-style effect alongside the wooden beams.

Since sharing their lockdown antics with fans, the Troublemaker singer, 38, announced in June this year that he has popped the question to his bodybuilder beau during a coastal trip by sharing a snap of the pair cuddling against the backdrop of the sea and rolling hills. "04.06.2022 Amelia Tank," he wrote on Instagram, adding an engagement ring emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.